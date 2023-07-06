Zühlke Health Study: Google, Tracker & Co – The future of health is digital

Zühlke

Around 90 percent of Germans google for symptoms of illnessMore than half use fitness trackers and appsMore than 70 percent of the young study participants regularly worry about their own healthYoung people are particularly open to digital health care

Almost 90 percent of people in Germany google for symptoms of illness. More than 40 percent even enter their physical or mental complaints into what is by far the most popular search engine once a month or more frequently. Younger people are particularly active. Around 60 percent of respondents aged 18 to 39 prefer Dr. Google at least once a month. This is the result of the “Health Study 2023″ by the innovation service provider Zühlke, for which 1,000 people aged 18 and over were surveyed. “The need for information on health topics from the Internet is extremely high,” concludes Jürgen Pronebner, Partner and Head of Health Germany at Zühlke. An important reason for this: In almost all areas of life, users have become accustomed to getting the desired content quickly. Health issues are no exception. In addition, according to the study, concern for one’s own health is a regular topic for around half of those surveyed. This applies in particular to the younger study participants. Here the share is even 73 percent.

Concerns after the consultation with Dr. Google

In the interest of the users, Pronebner would like them to receive more help in classifying the information from the Internet on health issues in the future. Because the users are still mostly on their own when it comes to evaluation and interpretation. This often leads to uncertainty, as the results of the study also suggest: two-thirds of those who regularly google for symptoms have at some point seriously worried about their health. Here, too, the younger respondents are well ahead of the older population groups with a share of up to almost 90 percent. Across all age groups, fears after Googling were justified in around four out of ten cases. “This rate is understandable, since Google is a search engine and not a special provider. But it is not satisfactory,” says Pronebner.

When it comes to health information from the Internet, hospitals and specialists enjoy the greatest trust among those surveyed – followed by health insurance companies and online magazines such as Apotheken Umschau. According to the survey, AI-based health apps such as Ada or Babylon have so far hardly been used and only achieve a low level of trust, especially among older people. Pronebner: “These apps, which are certified as a medical product, represent a sensible and effective further development of the simple search for symptoms via the general Internet and offer clearly individualized information. It can be assumed that the unfortunately still low level of awareness leads to the low values.”

Count steps and measure blood pressure: Take your health into your own hands

Regarding the effects that Googling for symptoms of illness has on possible visits to the doctor: A quarter of those surveyed more often refrain from visiting the doctor altogether after Googling the symptoms extensively. 44 percent of those surveyed stated that they could better discuss possible treatment options with the doctor as a result. 23 percent tell the doctor the diagnosis they found. “This also shows the need of those surveyed not only to trust the doctor, but to take health into their own hands,” says Pronebner.

More than half of the study participants use trackers such as pedometers or blood pressure monitors to monitor or promote their health and fitness in the sense of self-taught health care. Among those under 40, the proportion is as high as three quarters of all respondents, while interest decreases significantly from the age of 60. As far as the functions used are concerned, recording physical activity, for example using a pedometer (33 percent), comes first. 27 percent of those surveyed measure pulse and blood pressure. 19 percent track their sleep. Almost two-thirds of respondents use their smartphone to monitor their health. 55 percent use a pedometer and 44 percent use a smartwatch. Training apps are used by four out of ten Germans, most frequently for fitness exercises (19 percent), followed by endurance sports, breathing exercises, meditation and yoga.

Respondents see great benefits of digital health care

Almost 90 percent of users of fitness trackers or apps also confirm a benefit: 50 percent say they encourage them to exercise more. 29 percent of users feel more motivation to carry out health programs, 28 percent have more endurance, and 22 percent have better sleep. “Digital health care can ensure that people live healthier lives overall by better monitoring and managing their own health. Young people in particular are already very active here,” says Pronebner.

The respondents have comprehensive requirements for a central health app: It should enable the use of apps to monitor disease-related symptoms and provide information on diseases and treatment options. They also rate the storage and provision of documents such as findings and doctor’s letters and the forwarding of health data to the treating doctor as important. There is also access to fitness trackers, online consultation hours and the electronic health record. However, only 20 percent would pay more than ten euros a month for such a health app. People between 30 and 39 show a slightly higher willingness to pay. In this age group, about one in five would be willing to spend more than 20 euros a month on it. Pronebner: “The comparatively low willingness to pay is probably due, among other things, to the fact that those surveyed attribute many of the desired functions to the service area of ​​their health insurance.” Health insurance companies are also by far the preferred choice for the providers of such a health app. With possible multiple responses, you arrive at a value of 60 percent. Hospitals lag far behind with 34 percent. Medical technology manufacturers and the public sector follow with around 20 percent. BigTechs like Google and Amazon come fifth with 16 percent.

Solution for current challenges in the healthcare system

Basically, according to Pronebner, health apps and the associated technologies are very well suited to promoting responsible patients. “The healthcare system lags behind other industries when it comes to the use of digital technologies. But in order to solve the challenges that we are facing and that we are already experiencing today, for example when looking for appointments with specialists, digital healthcare will play a much greater role in the future have to take than before.” According to Pronebner, one of the major challenges here is that “many players have to work together in order to implement such offers – from health insurance companies and medical device manufacturers to the Ministry of Health.”

Respondents are willing to contribute in their own way. 80 percent of Germans can imagine making their health data available under certain conditions: if they can choose who exactly can use their data (35 percent). If the evaluation is anonymous (31 percent). If this allows health insurance contributions to be saved (27 percent). And finally: if this advances scientific knowledge (18 percent).

For the Zühlke “Health Study 2023″, 1,000 people aged 18 and over were surveyed. The online survey took place in spring 2023.

