The DIZG presents the bone screw that becomes the patient’s own tissue

The innovative Shark Screws®, which are now offered throughout Germany by the German Institute for Cell and Tissue Replacement (DIZG), are colonized by the body’s own cells after they have been introduced, grow through and are gradually converted into the patient’s own bone in the course of the bone remodeling process.1 Patients remain one second operation to remove metal and the associated risks.

The Shark Screw® is characterized by a bio-intelligent process

Screws, for example made of titanium or bone, can be used to support the healing of bones. However, there is a clear difference between bone and metal screws: In contrast to screws made of metal, the Shark Screw®, which is made from donated bone tissue, is exposed to the natural, constant bone metabolism like the body’s own bones. The conversion to new, endogenous tissue takes place within a few weeks to months. “Through this bio-intelligent process, bone structures are created that have the ability to constantly adapt to the mechanical requirements,” explains Jürgen Ehlers, Managing Director of DIZG. Possible complications that can be triggered by metals in the body are excluded.2

Another special feature of the Shark Screw® is that it swells by 2% within 24 hours of being inserted into the recipient bone. This ensures an even more rotationally stable bony connection.3

The DIZG is now providing the Shark Screw® for hand and foot surgery. “With the Shark Screw®, we offer doctors a transplant of human origin that enables a natural healing process,” emphasizes Jürgen Ehlers. “Another major advantage is that a second surgical procedure to remove metal is no longer necessary.”

About the DIZG

The non-profit German Institute for Cell and Tissue Replacement (DIZG) is a manufacturer of human bone and soft tissue transplants based in Berlin and is one of the largest pharmaceutically and biotechnologically oriented non-profit institutions of its kind in Europe. We are the only facility in Germany that also provides autologous cell cultures for the treatment of severely injured people. Clinics and burn centers thus receive a life-saving therapy option for their patients. The aim is to offer as many people as possible with the most severe tissue defects an improved prospect of healing. For this reason, the institute promotes tissue donation and is constantly developing the variety of transplants with its own R&D department. Since it was founded in 1993, the DIZG has provided around 730,000 allogeneic tissue transplants for medical treatment.

