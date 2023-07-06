Manny Machado Breaks Home Run Record at Petco Park, Surpassing Adrian Gonzalez

Title: Manny Machado Claims Home Run King Title at Petco Park

Subtitle: Surpasses Adrian Gonzalez’s long-standing record with his 66th home run

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado has etched his name in the record books at Petco Park, surpassing Adrian Gonzalez as the all-time home run leader. Machado’s milestone home run in the sixth inning of the San Diego Padres’ 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night solidified his place as the sole home run king at the iconic stadium.

With his 66th long ball at Petco Park, Machado eclipsed the previous record set by Mexico’s Gonzalez. The former Padre slugged 57 homers during his tenure with the team from 2006 to 2010, and added eight more while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The disparity between Gonzalez and Machado reflects the different eras of San Diego baseball. Gonzalez’s time in San Diego came to an end in 2011 when the Padres were unable to extend his contract, ultimately trading him to the Boston Red Sox. In contrast, the Padres made a significant commitment to Machado in 2019, signing him to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension.

“I’m going to be here for a while,” Machado proclaimed when asked about his achievement. “So hopefully I’ll be able to add a few more.”

The third spot on the home run list at Petco Park belongs to Wil Myers, who has slugged 64 home runs. Hunter Renfroe, who recently homered at Petco Park as a member of the Angels, occupies the fourth spot with 46 home runs. It won’t be long before rising star Fernando Tatis Jr. surpasses Renfroe, as he sits in fifth place with 44 home runs.

Machado’s accomplishment is a testament to his power and longevity as he continues to make his mark in San Diego’s baseball history. With many more games to play and opportunities to swing for the fences, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Petco Park’s home run record book.

