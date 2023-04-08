The awkward moment in a restaurant

In his most recent publications, the singer showed that he was in a haute cuisine restaurant with his friend José Salazar. For him, as seen in the video, it was a new experience and in which there was another great culture shock.

Apparently, Rivera came across a completely strange menu and did not know most of the dishes that were offered there. At this, he made a joke saying that he hoped to find more Colombian food on the menu.

“I asked mazamorreishon and there was not, tamaleishon that there was not Is there Chunchurreishon? Well, at least one thing,” said the vocalist in a sarcastic and humorous tone.

In addition, Rivera was somewhat confused at the beginning of the publication due to the language, showing that although having new experiences in other countries enriches him a lot, his Colombian traditions will never leave his heart.