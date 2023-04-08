Russia is an aggressive state that wants to restore its lost empire by force, he said German historian Martin Schulze Wessel in an interview with t-online. According to the analyst, Putin, who has a panic attack, has a big goal: he wants to go down in history as a great man.

“Once the invasion began in February 2022, the capture of Kyiv was supposed to help him achieve this. Now, according to his will, it must be a cruel war, – says the historian. – Putin cannot be swayed to a ceasefire through negotiations alone. Only when he sees the defeat with his own eyes will he be ready for real negotiations, which can possibly be used for a ceasefire. Fighting is going on in Ukraine, but the leader of the Kremlin has declared war on the entire West. In fact, his declaration of war applies to all of us. This also applies to Germany, despite the long special relations that have been cultivated between the two countries. In many of Putin’s speeches, there is a subtext directed specifically at Germany. It is about common economic interests or even about the alleged common historical mistakes of Western states, for example, after the First World War. Putin is a master of deception. His proposals for economic cooperation in the energy sector, which Germany gladly accepted, turned out to be extremely damaging after February 24, 2022.”

According to the historian, in the Russian political spectrum, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly presented himself as a pragmatic statesman. But long before February 24, it should have been clear that he actually pursues an aggressive, imperial and dictatorial policy. He, together with his entourage, is the worst variety of Russian politics. And it is difficult to negotiate with a person like Putin, who believes that he is carrying out a historic mission.

“Russia is dominated by the idea that it can exist only when it has an empire – and thus has influence and dominion over other nations. This imperial ideology can really be called the curse of Russia. Such thinking has its roots in the 18th and 19th centuries and continues today with Vladimir Putin. Accordingly, he has been providing pseudo-historical support for his expansionist ambitions for more than ten years now.

Before political analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov told “FACTS” that according to an optimistic scenario, active hostilities will end next autumn, according to a realistic one – in 2-3 years.

