Born as a supervisory institution, Anxiety is today a physical and cyber security providerable to ensure its customers services that aim at a comprehensive risk management. “We provide security services to companies for i their physical and digital assets – he claims Marco Bavazzano, CEO of Axitea –. We are a security full outsourcer: a company can entrust us with risk management at 360°”.

Personalized services

Today, Axitea is able to meet the needs of any type of organization. “We have over 20,000 customers which we also manage in personalized way – needs Bavazzano -. This is thanks to the fact that we have invested in automation technologies and adopted orchestration systems which allow us to offer also services for this purpose to customers. In fact, our analysts and our customer centers are always able to carry out customized operating procedures based on what is predefined with the customer. And this applies to both the cyber domain and the physical domain”.

Currently, Axitea has 500 enterprise customers for the world of cybersecuritysome of these are also physical security customers.

For Axitea, service rhymes with innovation and sustainability

Per Axitea service however, it is also synonymous with innovation. “But from a sustainability perspective – underlines Bavazzano -. We see innovation as a lever to then be able to introduce new offers that make it possible to give life tocircular economy”.

In the innovation process of Axitea, the sustainability is one of the fundamental drivers to create more energy-efficient security services, which use fewer resources and have a smaller carbon footprint. “Considering security as a complex ecosystem of digital service delivery – adds Bavazzano – we are investing in increasing the level of automation of services, also thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and IoT devicesin the usability of services towards customers, through shared management platformsand in constantly monitoring performance and KPIs”.

Axitea has introduced on the market services of video analysis with artificial intelligenceand which make it possible to detect an intrusion without incurring a so-called false positive. Again from a circular economy perspective, these services do not require dedicated devices but they can take advantage of cameras already in useeven not particularly recent ones.

Physical and cyber security – Sub minute alarm response

And Integrated and certified Security Operation Center allows Axitea to guarantee the monitoring of critical customer events 24 hours a day, all year long. It is also capable of iPromptly respond to any alarm to contain the impacts of accidents of security, physical and digital, and preserve a company’s assets, people, data, real estate, and business continuity. “Our SOC manages over 60,000 alarms per month – highlights Bavazzano -. And, thanks to the specialized profiles of SOC analysts and the support of automatic analysis and event correlation systems, the average alarm reaction time is less than 1 minute”.

To offer an efficient service, technological innovation is an essential requirement. However, they are necessary for a well-managed security service adequate human skills. “Through a personalized consultancy approachwe are able to define a specific security plan for the needs of each company and aimed at the risks that each business runs in its own area – Bavazzano clarifies -. We offer a internal training programin order to provide our customers with up-to-date skills and, at the same time, we also provide training for the employees of our client companiesin order to guarantee them maximum autonomy in terms of safety”.

The use case of Ultranet

“The IoT device management represents a great opportunity for companies – says Bavazzano – because through data collection it not only allows manage security, but also allows you to optimize processes and operating procedures”.

To support this statement, the CEO of Axitea presented a practical example, a project carried out in conjunction with Ultranetnetwork operator registered in the ROC, owner of a backbone infrastructurebackhauling and access with an extension of 12,000 km circa 700 PoPdistributed over 19 Italian regions and along the major industrial districts.

The goal of the project is the punctual and continuous monitoring of network infrastructures – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – leveraging IoT technologies for anticipate any malfunctions, ensuring safety of the infrastructure and optimizing performancefavoring both the monitoring of the teams employed in installation and maintenance operations of the network, including accesses and any maintenance to the infrastructure, as well as the identification of the needs of the optical fiber market.

“We have integrated the best technologies available – declares Bavazzano – to ensure a Ultranet not just to solve problems more immediate security relating to cabling and other infrastructure, but also Of be able to design a scalable application for future use cases”.

Business opportunities that could not be seized

In practice, Axitea worked with Ultranet to develop a solution that provides the installation of an IoT device to be placed on the fiber optic backbone Property. With independent batterythe IoT sensor is equipped with GPS and accelerometer and is positioned on the access manhole covers of the Ultranet backboneso as to be activated only in the event of anomalous movements after a set number of seconds, taking advantage of communication channels ranging from 2G to Narrowband IoT, in order to communicate with the central system. The data collected, including the georeferencing of the manhole and the alarms on the opening status, are stored in a platform that allows you to view the reports created by Axitea, integrated with the Ultranet geolocation databases via API.

“This project that we have created together with Axitea has allowed us to also identify commercial opportunities that we were unable to seize – it needs Julia Sangiovanni, Chief Operating Officer di Ultranet –. With a network of approximately 12,000 km from north to south, islands included, even the opening of one of our manhole covers to check if there was less space that could also be used by other operators was a type of information that we were unable to obtain. Now, however, we can monitor the network itself then we know at any moment what happens, who accesses our infrastructure and, above all, if it is tampered with”.