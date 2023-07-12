“The Bachelorette” on RTL: These candidates are eliminated

Bachelorette Jennifer Saro has a choice of 18 men. Photo: RTL

The first episode of “The Bachelorette” on RTL starts turbulently: 18 candidates compete for Jennifer Saro’s favor – with one candidate already believing they know her. And a message from the Bachelorette puts a damper on some men.

The new bachelorette Jennifer Saro has taken up residence in Thailand and taken a look at the 18 candidates who want to vie for her favor. The tenth Bachelorette says of herself: “I’m not going to be a Bachelorette like the others were.” She is probably alluding to the fact that she is a single mother of a one-year-old child. Her son is with her in Thailand and is looked after by a friend, while the 27-year-old can get to know the men.

The first episode of the RTL dating show always follows the same pattern. One candidate after the other drives up in the limousine and introduces themselves. Short dialogues follow, which usually follow the same pattern: “What’s your name, where are you from?” is clarified and compliments are distributed: “You look great.” is varied with “You have a great charisma.”

Stand out from the crowd with a motorcycle or a fascia ball

One or the other candidate tries to stand out from the crowd. The chef Alex breaks the routine by driving up to the red carpet on a motorcycle instead of in a limousine. “I stand out from the rest because of my style and my hair,” he had previously explained. And that the Bachelorette could be happy to meet a man like him. He also expects recognition for his special appearance: “And, what do you say?”

Other men try to stay in Jenny’s memory with gifts and attention. Wine bottles and glasses are unpacked, a fascia ball is given away, a bracelet is tied and a candle is handed over.

The 27-year-old Oguzhan from Hamburg observes and comments loudly on Jenny getting to know the other candidates. He also expresses his views in the men’s group: “Normally, as a man, you set the pace. But she’s super self-confident.” He then explains that he already knows Jenny – from a Tinder date six years ago. He explains that Jenny apparently did not recognize him: “I have a memory like a whale.” Another candidate corrects: “A memory like an elephant.” But Oguzhan sticks to it: “Like a whale.”

Jesaia from Stuttgart receives the first rose

At the subsequent night of roses, all candidates try to catch a moment with the coveted bachelorette. The 25-year-old Baro from Cologne, who constantly pushes himself in between, stands out in particular. When all the candidates finally come together in the big round, Jenny tells them that she is a single mother. The reactions are different. The 27-year-old Adrian, who was previously on fire, says: “It was a shock. I don’t know if I could be a stepfather.” Jesaia from Stuttgart is also unsure: “You have to think about whether you can live with it.” The 38-year-old, the oldest candidate Julian, on the other hand, is happy because he likes children . And Baro wants to know: “Does he nag a lot at night or does he sleep peacefully?”

In any case, Jenny’s announcement doesn’t stop any of the men from accepting a rose from her for the time being – and thus continuing to fight for the place at her side. Jesaia from Stuttgart, whom Jenny finds “definitely interesting from a purely visual point of view”, receives the first rose from her. On the other hand, 27-year-old Thomas from Langenhagen and 31-year-old Tim from Düsseldorf come away empty-handed.

RTL shows the second episode of “The Bachelorette” on Wednesday, July 19, at 8:15 p.m. and a week earlier on RTL +.

