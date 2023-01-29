“The truth is that, after five or six days of sharing with the boys, I want to thank them. They have made a great effort. They have dedicated a lot to try to put together a team of players who met practically for the first time”, reflected the coffee technician.

“They played as a team. I’m satisfied in general. We will draw the final conclusions over time. and watching the videos,” he added.

Lorenzo, who defined the USA as “a very good team”, He also stressed that he leaves with “a good feeling” after their players competed as a block and respected the coaching staff’s plan.

He also said that some of the footballers who participated in this friendly showed “a promising level for the future”.

“The group had an excellent coexistence. They understood the message of going out to win, even with all the difficulties generated by the formation of a team of players who are starting the preseason, who have been unemployed for a long time…”, he argued.