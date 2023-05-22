Home » The Battery Show Europe Comments on Booming European Battery Market Driven by Electric Vehicles Seite 1
The Battery Show Europe Comments on Booming European Battery Market Driven by Electric Vehicles

The Battery Show Europe Comments on Booming European Battery Market Driven by Electric Vehicles

Informa Markets Engineering, Rob Shelton Director of The Battery Show Europe adds perspective to future of European Battery and EV Market as EU is poised to continue to lead international efforts in battery techSTUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May …

Informa Markets Engineering, Rob Shelton Director of The Battery Show Europe adds perspective to future of European Battery and EV Market as EU is poised to continue to lead
international efforts in battery tech

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The Battery market is currently one of the largest growing industries in Europe, largely due to the increase in spending on
electric vehicles, valued currently at over USD $250 billion. Europe alone is responsible for 2.3 million plug-in electric vehicle registrations, and in Northern European nations,
ECVs made up more than 30 percent of new vehicle sales in 2021. Recently, the battery market has seen numerous developments, including electric and hybrid vehicles, electric powertrains for
commercial vehicles, and artificial intelligence operating systems that have all played a large role in making electric and hybrid vehicles more accessible, safer and more cost efficient.

