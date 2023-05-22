HOCKEY ONLINE: Denmark will play in the Nordic derby to keep the hope of the quarter-finals alive

8
Sweden is going through the tournament undefeated so far. It only lost points in a fight with the home team Suomi (2:1 after separate raids). The pride of the team is the defense, the Swedes have conceded only two goals at the World Cup so far, scoring nineteen of them.
After a decent start against inferior opponents, Denmark lost matches against Germany and the USA. They are one point behind fourth-placed Germany so far, so if they want to think about progressing to the knockout stages, they will have to work hard against the Tre kronor selection late on Monday afternoon.
|EXTRA HIT FOR THE HOCKEY WORLD CUP
