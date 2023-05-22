Do you want to open the Curtis Harding concert in Madrid?

The Spanish Wavethe project for the internationalization of national musical talent, in collaboration with Ground Control and with the twenty-fifth anniversary of Houston Partyopens a call to select [email protected] artist of our country to open the concert of Curtis Harding in Madrid on his way through Spain. You can apply until May 31while the concert will be the June 29 in the Sala cool From the capital.

Curtis Harding has worked both solo, displaying his potential on various albums, and with artists such as Cee Lo Green, Jazmine Sullivan o Cole Alexander (The Black Lips), among many others. You can buy tickets for the Madrid concert at this link. Remember that Harding will also be acting in Burgos (June 27, Santa Teresa Downtown Stage), Vigo (June 30Terraza Mar de Vigo, Ciclo TerraCeo) and Oviedo (June 30-July 2Weapons Factory, Festival VeSu).

The Spanish Wave is Live Nation Spain’s national talent internationalization project. An initiative that aims to help export emerging artists and bands from our country by participating in various fairs, showcase festivals and musical events with the presence of professionals from the sector. Working closely with Spanish recruitment agencies, AIE, Fundación SGAE or Instituto Cervantes, this year 2023 promises a true tsunami of Spanish talent spread all over the world.

