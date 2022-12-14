Source title: The Beijing-Hong Kong Fair was held yesterday, and 9 projects were signed with a concentrated signing amount exceeding US$9.2 billion

On December 14, the 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium (hereinafter referred to as the Beijing-Hong Kong Symposium) was held, and 9 projects were signed on the spot, involving medicine and health, culture and education, digital economy, technology services, information services and Smart logistics and other fields, the contracted amount is 9.202 billion US dollars. In addition, the inauguration of the Beijing Green Silk Road Innovation Service Base has become a national initiative to promote the construction of the Green Silk Road. It is understood that the Beijing-Hong Kong Fair came into being when Hong Kong returned to the motherland in 1997. It was held in turn by Beijing and Hong Kong, and has been successfully held for 24 sessions. According to Wang Ying, director of the Large-scale Activities Division of the Beijing Investment Promotion Service Center, since the beginning of this year, economic cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong has grown against the trend. From January to October, Hong Kong established 508 enterprises in Beijing, and the actual use of foreign capital was 15.87 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 28%. , accounting for 92.4% of the total amount of foreign capital actually utilized in Beijing, ranking first in the source of foreign capital actually utilized in Beijing. Since 1998, Hong Kong has accumulatively established 13,088 enterprises in Beijing, and the actual utilization of foreign capital is 125.19 billion US dollars, accounting for 64.6% of Beijing’s actual utilization of foreign capital. It also ranks first in the source of Beijing’s actual utilization of foreign capital. As of October 2022, Beijing’s stock of foreign direct investment in Hong Kong is US$45.786 billion, accounting for 48.12% of Beijing’s stock of foreign direct investment. See also Vaccines to children the race starts: "They will have the Green Pass" On the morning of December 14, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned at the scene of this year’s Beijing-Hong Kong Fair that 9 projects have been signed, involving fields such as medicine and health, culture and education, digital economy, technology services, information services, and smart logistics. The amount is 9.202 billion US dollars. Among them, JD.com’s “Asia No. 1” construction project was signed by the Beijing Shunyi Dasungezhuang Town Government and Beijing Zhitai Storage Service Co., Ltd. According to the staff of the Beijing Shunyi District Investment Promotion Center, the Jingdong “Asia One” project in Shunyi District is invested and constructed by Jingdong Intelligent Industry Development Group, a subgroup of Jingdong Group that provides infrastructure construction, asset management and comprehensive services. The scale is about 140,000 square meters.

