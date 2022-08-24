Xi Jinping Exchanges Congratulatory Letters with ROK President Yoon Seok-wyeh on the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-ROK Diplomatic Relations

Li Keqiang Exchanges Congratulatory Messages with South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 24. On August 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Sek-yue exchanged congratulatory letters to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and the ROK are permanent neighbors facing each other across the sea, and the friendly exchanges between the two peoples have a long history. Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK, with the joint efforts of both sides, China-ROK relations have developed in an all-round way with the times and achieved fruitful results, bringing great benefits to the two countries and the two peoples, and making important contributions to regional and even world peace and development. .

Xi Jinping pointed out that 30 years of vicissitudes, and 30 years of prosperity. The reason why China-ROK relations can achieve brilliant development lies in the fact that the two sides persisted in climbing high and looking far ahead, following the development trend of the times, and constantly injecting new era connotations into bilateral relations; the two sides adhere to mutual respect and mutual trust, take care of each other’s core interests and major concerns, and communicate with each other through sincere communication. The enhancement of understanding and trust lies in the two sides’ adherence to win-win cooperation, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and exchanges and mutual learning, and achieving mutual achievement and common prosperity. The two sides adhere to openness and inclusiveness, work together to maintain regional peace and stability, promote regional integration and development, and maintain the basic norms of international relations. These valuable experiences are worth cherishing and persevering for a long time.

Xi Jinping stressed that at present, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change as the century-old changes and the epidemic of the century are intertwined. At this critical moment, the international community, including China and the ROK, can overcome the crisis and tide over the difficulties only through solidarity, solidarity and cooperation. China and the ROK should be good neighbors, good friends and good partners. I attach great importance to the development of China-ROK relations, and would like to strengthen strategic communication with President Yin Xiyue, and lead China and South Korea to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point, grasp the general trend, eliminate interference, consolidate friendship, and focus on cooperation, so as to create a better future for bilateral relations. Better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

In the congratulatory letter, Yin Xiyue extended warm congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China. He said that South Korea and China are geographically close and have long-standing historical and cultural ties. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, the cooperation between the two sides in the fields of politics, economy and culture has achieved leapfrog development, and the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries has been continuously consolidated. The annual trade volume between the two countries has increased by nearly 50 times, the personnel exchanges have increased by dozens of times, and the rich and colorful cultural exchanges have enhanced the mutual understanding between the two peoples. This is mainly due to the efforts of all walks of life in the two countries and the support of the people. During the phone call with President Xi Jinping on March 25, we reached an important consensus on taking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to promote the new development of ROK-China relations. It is hoped that the two sides will explore new cooperation directions based on the spirit of mutual respect, and promote the development of bilateral relations in a more mature and healthy direction. To this end, it is hoped that the two sides will intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen substantive cooperation in areas such as supply chain economic security, environment, and climate change, so as to achieve results that can be felt by the people of the two countries. It is hoped that the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will further promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages with South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo. Li Keqiang said that China and the ROK are permanent neighbors that cannot be moved away, as well as inseparable cooperative partners. The Chinese side is willing to work with the ROK side to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point to enhance understanding and mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership, so as to achieve new and greater achievements. Han Deok-soo said that since the establishment of the new South Korean government, South Korea and China have maintained close communication and exchanges. It is expected that the two sides will further activate high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in supply chain, culture, environmental protection and other fields, and accelerate the second-phase negotiation of the free trade agreement between the two countries, so as to promote the better development of bilateral relations.

