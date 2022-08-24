At 8 p.m. on August 22, Jingdong’s new department store “Qiu Shangxin” was fully opened. The number of apparel brand merchants and new products participating in this “Autumn Fashion New” has exceeded the past, offering consumers a full range of autumn new products including men’s clothing, women’s clothing, children’s clothing, underwear, shoes and boots, luggage, and jewelry, creating a richer and more diverse collection. New options for fall installations.

In order to help consumers make efficient and worry-free purchases from a large number of new autumn clothes, JD New Department Store and JD Ranking released 30 major consumption lists during the autumn fashion period, covering the super new autumn clothes list, as well as the quality, The authoritative gold list is a consumption trend list focusing on the new trend of clothing, and a multi-dimensional list is used to create a practical shopping guide to increase the quality consumption experience of autumn clothing in an all-round way.

The “Fashion Autumn Fashion New Gold List”, which focuses on super new autumn clothing, has brought more than 20 big-name super new clothing sub-categories. It is worth noting that the list focuses on technology, environmental protection and other fabrics, features such as multiple wear in one garment, machine washability, and selection of super new products in styles such as Guochao and Xiaoxiangfeng to meet the “new” needs of different consumer groups. Such as thumb white small T long-sleeved T-shirts made of black technology fabrics, Balut packable suits, ONLY environmentally friendly recycled jeans made of green environmental protection materials, Bosideng light down jackets that can be worn more than once, Balabara children’s jackets, machine washable Vicoto merino sweaters, etc., provide consumers with practical and trendy autumn replacement options.





Thumb white small T black technology T-shirt, ONLY environmentally friendly recycled jeans, Bosideng light down jacket, Victo sweater

At the same time, JD New Department Store, together with JD Gold List, focused on the quality and leadership of products, selected the best from the 2.6 billion+ product pool, and released the gold list of popular autumn clothing categories such as men’s shirts, women’s knitwear, and children’s jackets to meet refined consumption. Demand, professional and practical sub-category list to help consumers reach the target category accurately. Seven men’s long-sleeved t-shirts, Evelyn Xiaoxiang knitted sweaters, TeenieWeenie American college-style sweaters, Dickies Martin boots, etc. in the list are all hot-selling items in various autumn clothing categories.





Seven brand men’s long-sleeved t-shirt, Evelyn Xiaoxiang style sweater, Dickies women’s Martin boots

In addition, Jingdong New Department Store also has an in-depth insight into the fashion trends in autumn, and released a list of trends such as light business, easy-care, men’s clothing with more than one garment, light workplace, women’s clothing with the advent of technology, biscuit shoes, mini women’s bags, etc., focusing on fast growth. , hot trend categories and trendy models, guiding consumers to the trend of autumn and winter clothing trends. The list selects Jiumuwang anti-wrinkle trousers, Langzi suit dress, Ubras soft support underwear, 361 elastic spring technology children’s sports shoes, Samsonite backpack and other trendy goods.





Jiu Muwang anti-wrinkle trousers, ubras soft support 3rd generation no steel ring underwear, Samsonite shoulder computer bag

For a long time, JD.com has continued to gain insight into clothing consumption needs, and has helped consumers purchase high-quality clothing efficiently and without worry through special events and theme lists. During the autumn period, JD New Department Store and JD Ranking released the top 30 lists to select autumn clothes from multiple dimensions such as super new products, popular categories, and fashion trends, helping consumers reduce decision-making costs and efficiently lock practical and high-quality clothing items.

