Zhu Yawen and Wanqian join hands to safeguard business justice “Simple Summer and Winter” starts tonightFly into the homes of ordinary people

Tonight at 7:30, “Summer and Winter in Brief” (formerly known as “Business Surveyor”) will be broadcast on Jiangsu Satellite TV’s Happiness Theater, and it will be broadcast simultaneously on the entire network. The play is based on writer Yongcheng’s novel “Xia Dong of Jian Yan”, which tells about the professionals represented by senior business investigator Xia Dong (Zhu Yawen) and senior investigator Jian Yan (Wan Qian) of Ouxun Group. , a series of stories of ups and downs dedicated to eliminating commercial fraud and protecting corporate integrity.

“Summer and Winter in Brief” is produced by Shanghai Shangshi Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yingli Culture Media Co., Ltd., Mai Song Film and Television Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and other units. , workplace, and urban drama of humanistic group portraits. There are many cases of commercial fraud involved in the play, and the investigators, mainly Xia Dong and Jian Yan, believe in the principle of “business is also right”, uphold the belief in fairness and justice, and expose commercial frauds one by one through commissioned projects. , to remove the filth in it. Investigators have contributed to the sound development of commercial civilization with their own efforts. The play not only has a positive theme with positive energy, but also creates a group of lively investigators, a team of Xia Dong Jianyan who learn from each other’s strengths in business and help each other in spirit, and Susan, a wise and wise fairy boss… The whole “Ou Xun” “The workplace atmosphere of unity, cooperation, warmth and healing is reflected everywhere, breaking people’s inherent impression of workplace dramas in one fell swoop, and showing a recognition and expectation of a healthy workplace culture.

In addition, “Summer and Winter in Brief” is also a drama with a lot of love lines to watch. Xia Dong and Jian Yan changed from peers and rivals to partners and confidants, and the process until love was born can be said to be full of sweetness. The two senior investigators cherished each other all the way. From work collision to personality running-in, they are full of the unique charm of adult love. . As a workplace drama, the drama also involves professional content such as stocks, trade secrets, and industry rivals, as well as a lot of in-depth descriptions of workplace rules, such as “doing this business is the most taboo of both sides” and “this project is bottomless. ‘ and other impressive lines. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Wu Xiang)