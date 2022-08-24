(taken from Activision Blizzard Facebook fan page)

According to “Bloomberg” news on August 24, Microsoft’s gaming business CEO Phil Spencer (Phil Spencer) said in an interview that he “feels very good about the progress of discussions with regulators about Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.” it is good”.

“I’ve never done a $70 billion deal, so I don’t know what my confidence means, and all I can say is that the discussions we’re having seem to be positive,” Spencer said.

Spencer also promised to make Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty games available on rival SONY’s PlayStation platform, at least for a while.

He said the idea of ​​making an exclusive game for a certain device will become less common in the future.

While Microsoft is focused on completing the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Spencer said he’s still looking for more content, whether through investments in new games, partnerships or further deals, the report noted.

On January 18 this year, Microsoft announced that it would acquire Activision Blizzard, a game developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content.

According to its official website announcement, the acquisition will accelerate the growth of Microsoft’s gaming business in the mobile, PC, console and cloud fields, and will provide the foundation for building the Metaverse.

Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, in a deal valued at $68.7 billion, the statement said. Acquisitions include Activision Blizzard and King Studios’ iconic franchises such as Warcraft, Diablo, Battle Strike, Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga, as well as through U.S. Professional A global esports event by baseball leagues.

The deal, which is expected to close in fiscal 2023, will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world after Tencent and SONY by acquiring Activision Blizzard, and will have 30 in-house game development studios as well as an additional esports organization ability.

This article was published under the authorization of Jiemian News, and the original title was “Microsoft Gaming CEO: Optimistic about Activision Blizzard Acquisition Review Process”