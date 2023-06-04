Home » The best basketball team in Lääne County is Tehnikatark
News

The best basketball team in Lääne County is Tehnikatark

by admin
The best basketball team in Lääne County is Tehnikatark

Photos: Enn Kerge

The 2023 champion of the 3 x 3 basketball Lääne County People’s League is Tehnikatark.

BC Remlik and BC Mudala followed. Technitark won the tournament with full success. BC Remlik and BC Mudala finished with an equal number of wins, and the result of the match between them was decisive in determining the ranking.

Läänemaa folk league is the oldest series of ball games in Läänemaa. This season is the thirtieth for the league. In addition to basketball, the Läänemaa People’s League also competes in football, volleyball and indoor hockey.

Team compositions:

Tech savvy. Allan Silla, Tormi Voog, Aksel Erit, Ingmar Kasemetsa.
BC Remlik. Hugo Ojamäe, Oliver Kruusamäe, Rasmus Remlik, Evert Tetto
BC Mudala. Kert Kallas, Kristofer Kattel, Charlemagne, Ralf Luks

