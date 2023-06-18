The digestive system is a book published by Edra in 2016.



The digestive system

This comprehensive book delves into the field of surgical techniques for the digestive system in small animals. With a focus on practicality and real-life cases, the authors present 30 scenarios covering a wide range of situations encountered in veterinary clinical practice. From simple to more complex cases, each clinical case includes anamnestic information, description of the physical examination, surgical preparation and technique used.

The authors also provide thoughts and practical suggestions to enhance the reader’s understanding and application of the techniques. The book, published by Edra in November 2016, spans 204 pages and features contributions from various authors. Collectively, this resource offers a detailed exploration of surgical approaches to digestive disorders in small animals.

Form

Title The digestive system Subtitle Clinical cases. Imaging surgery, step by step ISBN-13 978-8821441691 Author Rodolfo Brühl Day, María Elena Martínez, Pablo Meyer, José Rodríguez Gómez, Guido Pisani publisher Edra Edition November 7, 2016 Pages 204 Format hardcover Lingua Italian Reviews you see Subjects surgical techniques; digestive system; small animals; Veterinary medicine; clinical cases; surgical preparation; practical advice; digestive disorders Prezzo

FAQ

What topics are covered in this book? The book deals with the techniques of surgery of the digestive system in small animals through the description of 30 clinical cases. What types of clinical cases are presented? Both simple and more complex cases are presented, covering a great variety of situations that the veterinarian may encounter in clinical practice. What is included for each clinical case? For each clinical case, information on the history, description of the physical examination, preparation and surgical technique is provided, as well as practical reflections and suggestions. See also Coronavirus latest news. today another 15,089 cases (+ 13.3% over the week) and 51 victims Who might be interested in this book? Veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, veterinary medical students, veterinary technicians, veterinary surgery instructors, veterinary researchers, animal lovers, pet owners, biologists, ethologists.