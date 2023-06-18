Casa Green, what to save from the EU directive and what harms us

“Not all European countries are the same and therefore the directive for the green house should take into account the real estate assets and the geographical configuration of each one”. This was explained by Danilo Lancini, a European parliamentarian of the League, which organized a conference to discuss the impact of the European directive on the Italian production system and related supply chains.

The differences with Northern Europe

“But also on the existence of people – says Lancini – in Italy the house is an important asset. If the EU directive were approved in the already known terms (bringing homes to class D by 2030-2033 ndr) would be very burdensome for families. Moreover, those who could not afford the expense would see their home depreciated and perhaps, in the event of a sale, it would be difficult for those who buy to access a mortgage given that banks already offer subsidized rates for houses that are in low energy class such as A. In northern European countries it is all a another story. The houses are not owned by those who live there, but by multinationals that certainly have no problems in carrying out renovations”.

According to Guido Lena of Confartigianato Lombardia , who spoke at the conference, before a definitive judgment we must wait for the conclusion of the trialogue (i.e. the confrontation between the Parliament, the European Commission and the council composed of representatives of the Member States ndr) who are examining the directive. “Of course – says Lena – there are several critical points connected at the moment to the timing. It is difficult to renovate all public buildings by 2027 and private ones by 2033. According to statistics, in fact, 59% of homes in Italy are in class F and G. Speeding up the works would lead to a lack of personnel and materials”.

The houses in the historical centres

And even if at the moment the directive provides for an exemption from the obligation for buildings located in historic centers and for second homes inhabited for less than 4 months a year, according to Achille Colombo Clerici, president of Confedilizia Lombardia, the case green operation of the Europe is very dangerous for property owners. “It is – says Colombo Clerici – an operation driven by finance which could produce disastrous effects. Furthermore, it would not solve anything given that Italian homes are responsible for only 0.06 of global CO2 emissions. Just think that Europe produces only 7.8% of CO2 emissions in the world and real estate, of the entire old continent, of around 1%. However, not everything of the directive should be thrown away. In fact, all the speakers agreed on the goodness of the standard which provides for zero impact for all new buildings.

“Imagining not accepting the ecological transition is not far-sighted – said Massimo Deldossi of Ance, the national association of builders – the energy cost of the operation must be accepted. We need to improve in order not to risk having to pay more in the future”. The problem therefore is the timing: the directive should be applied later than 2050. “We have moved to try to move the deadlines – adds Lancini – all the Italian institutions should understand that it is important. The green transition must be accepted by citizens, not imposed. And they must know and understand why the choices of the European Parliament can influence everyone’s life”, concluded Deldossi.