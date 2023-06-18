Wumart 618 Hey Explosive Citywide Full Discount Activities Enjoy Non-stop_TOM NEWS

With the improvement of living standards, consumers have become more diversified in their shopping methods. In order to meet the diversified consumption needs of users when the Dragon Boat Festival is approaching, Wumart specially launched 618 discount activities and summer carnival activities. The discounts involved in the activities cover In all aspects of life, consumers can personally experience the shopping experience of high quality and good prices.

Wumart 618’s strongest money-saving strategy! You can buy peanut oil for 9.9 yuan! 49.9 yuan to buy 10 catties of rice! There are also large discounts, such as buying zongzi, 40 yuan off when you spend 99 yuan, 30 yuan off vegetables, fruits, meat and eggs, 100 off casual snacks 199 yuan, 30 off grain and oil seasoning, 60 yuan cash coupon for durian, and 59 yuan off Coca-Cola 15. Drinks and beverage coupons get 199 minus 60 and other full discount coupons; the discount is very strong; not only that, but 1 yuan can be spent as 18 yuan! You can save up to 888 yuan, and you can flip the coupons for fresh food, fast food, grain, oil, seasoning, wine, paper products, etc., and you can use them superimposedly; in addition to offline activities, online activities are also very exciting, and you can enjoy 32% off for cleaning department stores online In the special event, many products in the live broadcast room can enjoy the activity of free 15 yuan coupon for spending 99 yuan.







What surprised everyone the most is that this discount is not only reflected in daily necessities, but also in local life services; during the 618 period, the multi-point APP not only has the opportunity to draw free bills, but also can draw mobile phone coupons or clothes for free coupon! In the official flagship store of Ziru Home Furnishings, the 2-hour daily cleaning products are discounted at 6.18% for a limited time, and the three pairs of shoes can be washed as low as 63.9 yuan; the door-to-door cleaning of the air conditioner is at a hot price of 89 yuan; the door-to-door cleaning is only 80 yuan for 2 hours; this Anyone who sees the amazing benefits offered by copying the bottom price will not be confused!

In addition to the above activities, Wumart also created a major summer carnival event. This event can be said to be an upgraded version of the Hey Food Festival. This summer carnival has expanded the number of events and the scope of the event. The time span of the event is very long. From June 21st to August 20th, across the Dragon Boat Festival, Toufu, Erfu, Liqiu, Qixi Festival and other festivals; among them, June 21st to June 24th is the first stop of the Dragon Boat Festival, the Hey Eat Carnival, and the venue includes Haidian, Beijing , Changping, Chaoyang and other eight districts, and Tianjin and Hangzhou are also held at the same time, with an outdoor area of ​​more than 400 square meters and an indoor area of ​​200 square meters; the content includes cultural promotion of Zongzi intangible cultural heritage, juice/fruit tea theme week/lobster red luck week / Autumn fat theme week, Oktoberfest cultural festival: Liangshiji craft beer, brand beer brewing skills promotion, yogurt festival/slipper festival, Wumart own brand exhibition, rice noodle grain and oil festival/snail noodle seasoning festival/watermelon festival, etc. Let consumers enjoy eating while experiencing cultural activities.







In order to increase the sense of experience, the entire outfield is divided into 5 activity areas: seasonal fresh fruit area, hi-eating customs clearance area, interactive experience area, brand display area, and sharing confession area. Customers can win customs clearance postmarks by participating in the activities. Collect 1- 3 postmarks can be exchanged for corresponding gifts; consumers can also share on-site beautiful pictures and short videos on Xiaohongshu and Douyin, and if the number of views/likes reaches the challenge target, they can win a gift worth up to 598 yuan .







On the whole, Wumart has practiced the concept of providing high-quality and cheap products and services for the public, and at the same time can keep pace with the times, so that “everyday is cheap, always Wumart” can be implemented. I believe that in the future, Wumart will lead the trend of supermarkets and bring Give the common people a better safe and affordable shopping experience.









