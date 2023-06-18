Home » Taiwan’s “Mountain Singer” Wan Shalang passed away. He sang “Naluwan Love Song” in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala – ent.ycwb.com
Entertainment

Taiwan’s “Mountain Singer” Wan Shalang passed away. He sang “Naluwan Love Song” in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala – ent.ycwb.com

by admin
  1. Taiwan’s “Mountain Singer” Wan Shalang passed away. He sang “Naluwan Love Song” at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala ent.ycwb.com
  2. 74-year-old aboriginal folk singer Wan Shalang passed away and “Love You Ten Thousand Years” became a masterpiece-Entertainment-Instant Entertainment| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  3. Wan Shalang, who once sang “Love You Ten Thousand Years” and “Wine and Coffee” passed away at the age of 74 8world
  4. “Where does the wind come from” singer Wan Shalang dies at the age of 74 Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Where does the red wind come from, and I love you for ten thousand years, Wang Wanshalang, an aboriginal folk song, passed away | China Press China Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  The9 graduation concert in Suzhou station postponed, Ansaki takes a group photo of all the members

You may also like

The First International Academic Forum on Xue Mo’s...

the necessary evil behind the purchase of tickets...

The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Sunday,...

“They will not have 100 days of honeymoon”

Eight art and design masters blow the number...

Belgrano and a single defender with a goal...

Paris, Claude Lelouch and Valerie Perrin married: the...

Racing won again with a controversial arbitration

The real version of “The Devil Wears Prada”...

Chaco votes this Sunday under the impact of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy