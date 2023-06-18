Taiwan’s “Mountain Singer” Wan Shalang passed away. He sang “Naluwan Love Song” in the CCTV Spring Festival Gala – ent.ycwb.com

13
- Taiwan’s “Mountain Singer” Wan Shalang passed away. He sang “Naluwan Love Song” at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala ent.ycwb.com
- 74-year-old aboriginal folk singer Wan Shalang passed away and “Love You Ten Thousand Years” became a masterpiece-Entertainment-Instant Entertainment| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Wan Shalang, who once sang “Love You Ten Thousand Years” and “Wine and Coffee” passed away at the age of 74 8world
- “Where does the wind come from” singer Wan Shalang dies at the age of 74 Lianhe Zaobao
- Where does the red wind come from, and I love you for ten thousand years, Wang Wanshalang, an aboriginal folk song, passed away | China Press China Daily
