In the plenary of Deputies, the debate on care tasks began

In a plenary of the Labor Legislation and Women and Diversity Commissions, chaired by deputies Vanesa Siley (FdT) and Mónica Macha (FdT)respectively, the discussion on care tasks began where more than 40 projects from different blocks that modify work licenses were discussed, among other issues.

In this sense, the president of the Labor Commission, Vanesa Siley, clarified that the debate will be in stages, the proposal of the Executive Power for which the Comprehensive System of Care Policies of Argentina is created covers many topics, it implies modifying current laws and create new. “Today we will deal with the projects of the deputies that refer to licenses that touch on existing regulations,” she explained.

In turn, she considered that “care tasks are unrecognized work that women carry and carry alone and it is something substantial for humanity, since we all receive care in our lives and care for others who need particular care.” “It is necessary to regulate labor laws in order to harmonize private life with productive life,” she added.

Mónica Macha, president of the Commission for Women and Diversity, stated that “we dealt with the situation of workers in a formal context so that in a next meeting we focus on informal workers.” “It is a central issue in Argentina that feminism and transfeminism brings as a political, social and cultural agenda that, somehow, improving working conditions will improve care conditions.”

Deputies: treatment of the request for impeachment against the members of the Supreme Court continues

Meanwhile, the deputy of the left Miryam Bregman made general considerations. “It is a worldwide debate, in this capitalist system the tasks of social reproduction are not paid for by the capitalists,” she asserted. And she commented that Latin America “comes behind” with the subject. “In Argentina we are in arrears, let’s put an end to this system of exploitation, where we can think of a different form of organization of society, in which care tasks are socialized, and are not charged individually to women in the home” he assured.

The deputy of the UCR, Carla Carrizo, referred to the fact that the issue has gone through different governments and “for 18 years projects have been presented in this regard.”

“We believe that this has to be the opportunity to end the deep inequality between women. Today there are women within the formality where there are enormous asymmetries, in the public sector, in the private sector we are not equal before the law and we need to have a minimum floor in a basic issue such as equality in the right and the obligation to care ” .

For her part, Deputy Camila Crescimbeni (PRO), requested that pregnancy leave be taken “from 15 days before delivery.” And regarding the licenses for perinatal death that the deputy suffered last year and promotes this project, she said that “it is evident that 3 days are not useful for any mourning. It doesn’t make sense if you want that person to go back to work and work in the community. That a time be considered in cases of perinatal death. It is essential, ”she assured.

Deputy Karina Banfi (UCR) spoke about adoption licenses. “It is the possibility of recognizing the rights that adopted children have on the leave of their mothers or fathers, not pregnant or single-parent, to be able to count on all that time comparable to biological motherhood.”

The organic production project that benefits regional economies advances in commission

From socialism, the deputy Mónica Fein, assured that “women can give an account of what it means to care throughout life.” “The number of projects that exist shows the importance it has for each one of us”. And she also commented that she presented comprehensive care projects and it is “an opportunity to talk about a comprehensive care system. Being able to recognize that there are no equal opportunities for women and men if we don’t have a comprehensive federal care system,” she reflected.

The Commission analyzed a total of 48 projects presented by different blocks that establish modifications to licenses for victims of gender violence; for carrying out preventive studies of Breast and Cervical Cancer; for the accompaniment of people at high risk of suicide; modifications to parental, paternal, maternity licenses, for children with disabilities; for adoption purposes and special allowances for single-parent families, among others, which are framed in the Labor Contract Law, Family Allowances Law, Argentine Integrated Pension System, and other special laws.