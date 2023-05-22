Only “fast” can’t break the new track The city with an output value exceeding 100 billion yuan – Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

UI.

If you want to summarize key words for the development of Baotou’s crystalline silicon photovoltaic industry, “fast” must be one of them.

In 2022, the output value of Baotou’s photovoltaic industry will exceed 100 billion yuan at a rate of three times, becoming the first batch of cities in the country with an output value of photovoltaic industry exceeding 100 billion yuan. The production capacity of polysilicon and monocrystalline silicon is far ahead of other cities.

For Baotou, which is on the “new track” for the development of new industries, it has found its position and ran “acceleration”, and is striving to build a “world green silicon capital”. Such figures are very encouraging.

Stabilizing confidence, hard environment and soft power “dual support”

Looking back on the past, Tongwei took the start as a decisive battle. It took only one year for the first phase of the project to be officially put into operation, and the second phase of the project reached the production and quality standards after only one month of operation; The first batch of products was released, and the industrial output value was 8 billion yuan in the year it was put into production, and the profit and tax were nearly 3 billion yuan.

Looking at the present, it took only 50 days. On May 19, the first phase of Zhongqing Photovoltaic Baotou Base was put into operation, which once again refreshed the speed of project construction.

Baotou has continuously refreshed the “Baotou speed” of “contracted construction in the year, put into production and achieved results in the year”, and realized the growth of the silicon industry.

Today, Baotou’s photovoltaic equipment manufacturing industry has become one of the leading industries in the city with the fastest growth, the highest concentration, the most obvious innovation advantages, the strongest regional competitiveness, and the strongest development potential.

Baotou is fast, relying on its hard core strength. The cost of electricity in Baotou is low, and the cost of using green electricity in the future will be lower; the state plans to build a large-scale wind power generation base with a total installed capacity of 450 million kilowatts in the northwest, Baotou is close to the application market, and has broad prospects for industrial development; Baotou is an old industrial base with a complete industrial system , the advantages of cooperation and supporting facilities are obvious; Baotou is rich in scenery resources, and the supply of green electricity can provide a strong guarantee for carbon footprint certification; Baotou has an open port, and with the opening of the cross-border railway, it can form a south to Xi’an Haikou, north to Mongolia, Russia and Europe Great railway channel.

The speed of Baotou is calculated. The layout of Baotou’s crystalline silicon photovoltaic industry started early and quickly. In 2016, the first polycrystalline ingot casting company settled in Baotou, opening the door to Baotou’s road to photovoltaics. In the second year, Baotou began to lay out the development of the crystalline silicon industry and related material industries. In recent years, policies have been continuously focused and strengthened, and a series of plans, programs, and action plans have been issued to ensure the development of the photovoltaic industry. “Solid thinking” has promoted the rapid development of the silicon industry in just two or three years.

The one in Baotou is brought back. Give full play to the radiating and driving role of “chain master” enterprises and increase the attraction. At present, there are 12 key photovoltaic manufacturing enterprises that have been put into operation in our city, and the four major polysilicon leading enterprises have settled in Baotou. These enterprises have strong technical strength and anti-risk ability, and their innovation ability is in a leading position at home and abroad, laying a solid foundation for the development of the whole chain of silicon industry in Baotou.

Baotou is fast, it is done. Vigorously polish the business environment brand of “your satisfaction is guaranteed”, and on the basis of continuous optimization of nanny-style services, establish a normalized communication mechanism such as “political and business talks breakfast meeting”, “I find markets for enterprises to find orders”, “lead and supervise the handling of key issues” It has become a new standard to make corporate appeals directly reach the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and provide entrepreneurs with warm, wide, and thick services and guarantees in their business and life.

Gather industries and expand into clusters

During the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, our city introduced leading enterprises in the photovoltaic industry such as Canadian Solar, Tongwei, JA Solar, Hongyuan, and Meike. In the past two years, Xinte, Shuangliang, GCL, Daqo , Risen Energy, Haoan and other leading enterprises.

Especially since 2021, Baotou has aimed at dual-carbon transformation, seized the opportunities for the re-layout of the crystal silicon industry, and achieved a strong industrial chain and a blowout growth in industrial scale.

Run up, grab the time, and the project construction speed is accelerated. The Daqo Phase I 100,000-ton high-purity polysilicon + 1,000-ton semiconductor polysilicon project took only more than 10 months from the start of construction to the commissioning of production, creating the “Daquan speed” of project construction.

Continue to put into production, strive for first-class, and the scale of the project continues to expand. The 50GW Phase III project of Shuangliang will form a production capacity of 90GW of monocrystalline silicon materials after it is completed and put into production; 10,000 tons of high-purity crystalline silicon material production capacity.

Based on the present, Baotou’s silicon industry has seized the opportunity and gained momentum, building a “world green silicon capital” with a solid foundation and outstanding advantages.

At present, the city’s photovoltaic silicon industry has formed a relatively complete industrial chain including polysilicon, monocrystalline rods, slicing, and modules, forming a production capacity of 335,000 tons of polysilicon, 138.8GW of monocrystalline silicon, 25GW of slicing, and 25GW of components. 8GW.

Facing the future, Baotou’s silicon industry will take advantage of the momentum and accelerate its development.

Get through the upstream!

The main raw material for the development of the silicon industry is industrial silicon. At present, our city is accelerating the layout of industrial silicon projects. Among them, Daqo Energy plans to invest in the construction of a 300,000-ton industrial silicon project in Guyang County-“there is only one purpose-to ensure the stability and safety of the industrial chain and supply chain.”

Extend downstream!

Governments at all levels took the initiative to attract contracts for downstream battery and module projects, fill in the gaps, extend the industrial chain, step up the layout, make electronic silicon bigger and stronger, introduce and develop organic silicon “out of thin air”, and focus on cultivating and forming a 100 billion-level semiconductor industry cluster and organic Silicon cluster. Some upstream companies represented by Tongwei are also gradually extending their own industrial chains and starting to get involved in the production of solar cells.

This year, Baotou will continue to focus on the implementation of 38 photovoltaic industry projects, while signing 18 projects, involving solar cells, photovoltaic cells, photovoltaic modules and other fields.

The investment integration of the entire industrial chain of the silicon industry, on the one hand, is more conducive to strengthening the ability of enterprises to resist risks and helping enterprises to quickly put into production and achieve results; The silicon industry cluster is the two wings, building the world‘s largest crystalline silicon material production base, accelerating downstream expansion, improving the industrial supporting system, and vigorously building a trillion-level photovoltaic industry cluster.

Work hard and work hard. Baotou is riveting the determination and energy to return to the highest level in history, transforming and restructuring, accelerating the opening and development of new fields and new tracks, and constantly shaping new development momentum and new advantages. (Reporter Zhang Jianfang and trainee reporter Deng Yaxin)

