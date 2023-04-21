‘The best place for begging is Pereira’

From the citizen oversight office called Pereira Segura, which groups around 1,400 merchants from the city center and which makes visible the complicated security situation between Calles 20 to 35 and between Carreras 4 to 10, they began to work separately on the more urgent issues, one of them and that most affects businesses is the ‘street dweller’ issue.

For this reason, a meeting was called that was initially scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 in the afternoon, but due to the Pereira game, it had to be moved to the next day at the same time. But oh surprise, when the leader of this oversight office turned on the microphone to say hello and say that the Ministry of Social Development had sent him a text message to tell him that they could not attend because there was a city issue that they had to attend to as a priority.

You see, there are more important things to solve than the social disorder that exists in the center of Pereira these days and that is on the rise, because when the merchants counted the ‘street dwellers’ for the launch of Pereira Sure, they found that there were 76 of these people in the area and when they counted again to give specific data to the secretary during the meeting they found 106. 30 more in less than a month? The single figure speaks of something very serious happening and nothing concrete is being done.

Los pereiranos están ‘mamaos’

That was the phrase that was felt at the meeting and since, according to them, the misrule of the city does nothing, they will have to do it by their own means. “It’s just that Pereira had never seen herself so carried away, so there’s nowhere to eat or where to walk that doesn’t smell like human feces or that isn’t scary,” said another attendee.

The day the ‘crazy’ wants to eat chicken, he goes and stands in front of the grill, the day he wants to eat ice cream he stands in front of the ice cream parlor and when his whim is not reciprocated by the owner of the place, they threaten to beat up customers or harm showcases, Luis Gómez commented to the attendees. “It is very sad that there is fear of working in the center of the city itself.”

One of the merchants also told them that she had been vaccinated by the supposed “guards” of the stores, because she refused to pay the fee for the security they provide, so they took away her business notice and told her that they had given it to her. managed to remove a street inhabitant, but to rescue him from the place where he was, you had to pay $25,000 and so it happened two more times, until the cameras of other merchants showed what was really happening and when she had a notice installed with good security, people began to arrive to relieve themselves at the door of his warehouse.

At this rate, the only way out that the merchants are going to have is to send the signal to Batman, so that he can save the chaotic city.

taxes and controls

Another merchant said that the electricity bill went from $1,000,000 to $1,600,000, to which they all answered affirmatively, that this month they also increased and they don’t know why. Another commented that he had to lower the payroll from $14 million to $10 million, because taxes are tight, like Prodesarrollo’s for bars, which is 41%.

And that is why they show indignation, when they ask an official to come to a meeting and he does not show up, “those servers forget that the public is their boss and not the other way around.” They also affirmed that the filth that appears in the center of El Lago park is a focus of proliferation of mosquitoes and mosquitoes that transmit diseases and if someone gets sick, they go to look for it in the surrounding restaurants and not in that place. “They see a cockroach and they seal it right there, but they have that there and nothing happens.”

The perception of security

The members of Pereira Segura say that they cannot explain why Mayor Maya says that there has not been as much security as in recent months, when the owners of the 76 hotels in the center told them that the foreigners who arrived during the Holy Week, rated security 1, because they felt constantly threatened. “The mayor will feel safe inside his house,” they concluded.

Given

The merchants invite all those who love the city to the cleaning day of El Lago Park, which will take place today from 8:00 a.m.