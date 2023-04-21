President of the Republic highlights works and promises fulfilled before the Chaco community

Asuncion, National Radio.-The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, recounted the works carried out by his Government in the Chaco area. He affirmed that all the promises made in the campaign were honored and ruled that this is the only way to recover the trust of the people.

It was exposed by Abdo Benítez this Thursday during the presentation of the details of the project for the qualification and improvement of the National Route PY12; section: Nanawa – Gral. Bruguez crossing and accesses.

During the act, the president said that infrastructure works are the first step for communities to strengthen their growth. “We are in a territory that witnessed great men and women,” he stressed.

He mentioned that the PY12 national route is part of the government’s initiatives to promote the development of the Lower Chaco and generate an integration corridor between Argentina and Paraguay. It is estimated that it will generate around 750 direct jobs, “It is a promise kept”, he assured.

He emphasized that the road projects promoted by his Government in the last almost five years are part of the debt that the Paraguayan state had with its history. “We want this territory to be part of the country’s development,” he claimed.

In this regard, he emphasized that the best way to pay tribute to the heroes of the Chaco conflict is by continuing investments in works to contribute to the growth of the nation.

He also asserted that the Chaco can contribute to the negotiating force of the country, taking into account its status as a landlocked country.

“I congratulate those who raise their voices to demand demands and that the authorities open their eyes to the needs of our people, a mute people cannot be the protagonist of the future of the nation,” he said in another part of his speech.

Along the same lines, he spoke of a historical debt that the political class has with the Paraguayan people. He added that the best way to recover citizen trust is by fulfilling the commitments.

“Being about the culmination of our mandate, we can say that we fulfilled all the promises made during our campaign. The works we did will mark a testimony of commitment to our people and hopefully it will serve to reconcile our nation through the rebuilding of trust between authority and people”, he mentioned.

In this context, the Head of State, Mario Abdo Benítez, stressed the priority that his Government had in accompanying the development of the Paraguayan Chaco, through an investment of USD 2,500 million, during his government administration.

He stated that the Executive’s vision was always to turn the Western Region into a development pole for the country, and strengthen all its productive potential. He admitted that much remains to be done, but everything that could be done was done in a short time.

“Paraguay can become a great producer of what the world will require in the future and that is why it must consolidate itself as a strategic partner to move towards prosperity and work for our people,” he said at the end.