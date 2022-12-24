Home News The bishop of Pordenone Pellegrini: “Rediscover the joy of living”
The bishop of Pordenone Pellegrini: “Rediscover the joy of living”

The bishop of Pordenone Pellegrini: “Rediscover the joy of living”

PORDENONE. In a video, shot in front of the crib set up in the curia, the bishop of the diocese of Concordia Pordenone, Monsignor Giuseppe Pellegrini, formulated his Christmas wishes to the Pordenone faithful.

“Humanly it is not easy, this year, to wish each other a merry Christmas – he said – . I see in many people’s faces a little sadness, bitterness, and a lot of fear. The situation of war and the social and economic crisis increasingly leads us to withdraw into ourselves, to lose hope and the joy of living”.

“Instead, the message that Jesus brings us is one of hope, joy, love – continued the prelate –, of a God who does not leave us alone, who in his son Jesus has fully assumed all of our humanity. Even pain, the sufferings, the tragedies. He took them on and teaches us not only to go beyond them, but to pass by them and to bring his style, his love to all. Let us therefore welcome the invitation of the Angels, “Glory to God in the highest heavens and peace on earth to the men he loves”. The coming of the Lord brings joy, serenity and peace to believers and non-believers. The awareness that the Lord is with us, was born and always guides us. Merry Christmas to everyone!”.

A few hours earlier, on the morning of 23 December, the bishop had celebrated the funeral of Monsignor Luciano Padovese in the cathedral, precisely on the day on which the director of the Student House would have turned 90.

A moment of intense emotion, on the eve of the Christmas celebrations, with Bishop Pellegrini engaged in the morning of December 24 in prison, for greetings to the penitentiary police and the prisoners, at 21 at the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone, with the rite for the sick and their families, and at midnight with the celebration in the caves of Pradis.

