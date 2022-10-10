10 October 2022 10:15

On the evening of October 9, Vladimir Putin came out of his silence after the attack that the previous day had damaged the bridge connecting the occupied Crimea to Russia. After the attack, clearly an act of personal defiance, the Russian president accused the Ukrainian secret services of being responsible for what he called an “act of terrorism”. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the spectacular operation, although some leaders have publicly cheered on it.

On October 10, Putin will meet the Russian Security Council to prepare his response, although in the Russian vertical system the last word is always up to him. Evidently there are important decisions to be made, because things are bad. The attack, which severely damaged the bridge, represents a humiliation for Putin, who had ordered its construction after the annexation of Crimea and had personally inaugurated it in 2018.

The Russians, to minimize the extent of the event, underline that traffic has already been restored on one of the two carriageways of the infrastructure. But the blow was very hard, because the attack highlights for the umpteenth time the weaknesses of the Moscow army.

Blind attacks

On 9 October, Russian missiles hit some residential buildings in Zaporizhja in the middle of the night [e la mattina del 10 sono state colpite la capitale Kiev e l’Ucraina centroccidentale, ndr], Ukrainian city located near the nuclear power plant of the same name and is currently controlled by the Russians. Civilian casualties were at least 12, killed in their sleep.

Moscow’s blind attacks are probably not a direct response to the bridge attack, but they constitute one of the few tools available to the Russian military to increase its pressure on Ukraine.