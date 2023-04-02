On Wednesday, a public discussion of the detailed plan of the Promenade Hotel was held, where no audience came.

In the discussion between the designer, the client, i.e. the representative of the spa, and the city government, the parts that concern the public were mainly discussed, i.e. the parking at the future spa and the streets surrounding the spa, as well as the volume and appearance of the building.

75 parking spaces for customers are planned for the future spa. But what will happen if customers arrive by tour bus is not yet certain. According to Veiko Rakaselja, the project manager of K-Projekt, which prepared the project, the extreme parking spaces are in front of the bus turns. “Since the arrival of the buses is known in advance, the drivers can be asked to park in other places,” offered Rakaselg la

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!