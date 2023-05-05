The boy was lifted by the teacher and fell to the ground with craniocerebral injury | China Press China Press

(Beijing, 5th Comprehensive Report) A 4-year-old boy in Yulin City, Shaanxi Province, China fell and injured himself in a kindergarten. The teacher pointed out that the child was naughty and fell off the chair. The parents asked to check the surveillance video and found that it was the teacher who lifted the child up and then threw it on the ground.

The Education Bureau stated that the teacher involved has been suspended, but Mr. Liu said that the teacher and the kindergarten have not apologized since the incident happened two months ago.

Mr. Liu’s son is studying in the No. 1 Kindergarten of Gaoxin District, Yulin City, Shaanxi Province. On the afternoon of March 6 this year, he received a call from teacher Li at the school, saying that the child “fell off the chair”. Mr. Liu immediately sent the child to the First Hospital of Yulin City, where the doctor diagnosed him as “mild closed craniocerebral injury and scalp hematoma”.

After returning home from the hospital that night, the child had a fever, dizziness, and vomiting. The family thought it was a normal situation after the fall. The teacher said that the child was too naughty, and they also believed the teacher’s statement, thinking that the child fell by himself.

But in the next few days, the child mentioned “teacher beating” many times, and often woke up in a deep sleep, saying that he dreamed that the teacher was beating someone. The family noticed something was wrong and checked the surveillance video, only to find that it was Mr. Li who injured the child.

The video shows that at around 4:30 pm on March 6, Mr. Liu’s child was wearing red clothes and sitting on a chair with his head leaning against a table. He suddenly got up and turned around to look back. Teacher Li, who was wearing pink clothes and standing by the wall, immediately stepped forward, grabbed the child with both hands and “hanged” him, and then threw him to the ground forcefully after about 5 seconds.

The injury report indicated that a lump about the size of an egg could be seen on the child’s occiput, local skin bruising, obvious tenderness and tenderness, and hematoma under the scalp was consistent with a minor injury. At 4:30 in the afternoon, it was time for the kindergarten to eat dinner. Mr. Liu questioned Mr. Li, and the explanation he gave was that he lost control of his emotions.

Director Gao of the Office of Education, Culture and Sports Bureau of High-tech Zone of Yulin City responded on Thursday that the Education Bureau had dispatched a special person to deal with it.

Mr. Liu said that the child only went to kindergarten last year, and the incident caused psychological harm to the child. After the incident, he has been staying at home and unable to go to school. He asked the education department to follow up and demanded a public apology from the teachers and the park.