Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Reveals Battle with Cancer During Trial for Alleged Crimes

Alejandro Toledo, the former president of Peru, made a shocking revelation during his ongoing trial for alleged crimes of collusion and money laundering. In a dramatic turn of events, Toledo announced that he is battling cancer.

The oral trial, which took place on November 3 at the Barbadillo prison, was being conducted by the Second Collegiate Criminal Court of the National Superior Court. As the proceedings continued, Toledo requested to make a statement and expressed his desire to address the court.

Toledo, visibly crestfallen, disclosed the details of his health condition. “I want you to know that for 15 years I have been suffering from serious illnesses detected here and ratified in the United States, and to be brief, one of the serious issues is heart disease,” he said. However, that was not the end of his revelation. “The other is that they detected me here and it was verified there, I have cancer,” he added.

Toledo explained that his battle with cancer began with bleeding, which was initially detected when he was in the United States. “I am very, very worried,” he admitted to the court.

Towards the end of his statement, Toledo made a plea to the judges. He begged for the opportunity to defend himself from the charges in freedom, citing his illness as a reason. “I want to assume my defense in freedom, please. It has to do with the issue of my illness. Please, I ask you to let me defend myself freely,” pleaded Toledo.

Despite the shocking revelation, the court has yet to make a decision on Toledo’s plea for freedom. The former president hopes that his health condition will be taken into consideration when it comes to determining his fate.

Toledo’s trial is centered around his alleged involvement in collusion and money laundering during the tender for the Southern Interoceanic Highway (sections II and III). The prosecution accuses him of accepting bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for granting them the contract.

This stunning disclosure adds another layer of complexity to an already high-profile case. As the trial continues, the fate of Alejandro Toledo hangs in the balance, as he battles both legal accusations and serious health issues.

