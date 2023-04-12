Boy was scratched by a dog and died 20 days after suffering from rabies Doctor: Rabies fatality rate is almost 100%

According to news on April 12, a boy in Nanning, Guangxi was scratched by a puppy and contracted rabies. His family members did not deal with it accordingly. It took only 20 days from being scratched to getting sick and dying.

The doctor said,Rabies is a fatal disease with almost 100% fatality rate。We have not received rabies patients for many years, and we feel very sorry to see this situation.

If the elderly and children at home are accidentally scratched or bitten by animals, they must be disinfected as soon as possible, and go to the dog injury clinic of the hospital in time. The doctor will evaluate whether they need to be vaccinated against rabies. Rabies is almost 100% preventable with disposal.

The doctor emphasized that if the bite wound is not obvious, you can directly wash the wound with normal saline, clean water, or clean drinking water, and go to the hospital as soon as possible after covering the wound with a clean cloth or towel.

If there is obvious bleeding from the wound, apply pressure to stop the bleeding for 10 minutes before carefully washing the wound;It is true that the injury is relatively serious and there is no way to stop the bleeding by compression, so it is necessary to try to stop the bleeding by compressing it as much as possible and seek medical treatment as soon as possible to prevent shock.

After coming to the hospital, the doctor will further treat the wound according to the situation, and inject vaccines and immunoglobulins.