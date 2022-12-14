Home News The boy was stuck and ate crispy noodles and waited for rescue without crying and finally escaped: Netizens said that there is food in hand and don’t panic at all–fast technology–technology changes the future
The boy was stuck and ate crispy noodles and waited for rescue without crying and finally escaped: Netizens said that there is food in hand and don't panic at all

2022-12-14

Recently, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi, a boy accidentally got his finger stuck in the iron door lock while playing.

Due to being stuck for a long time, the boy’s fingers were obviously red and swollen. When the fire rescue personnel carried out the demolition, the boy did not cry or make a fuss, and calmly ate the crispy noodles in his hand.

In the end, with the help of fire rescue personnel and “Crispy Noodles”, the boy escaped smoothly. Be careful in the future~

Netizens also said after watching it that as long as they have food in their hands, they are determined not to panic. This child is big enough, but it is also very good. I thought that eating crispy noodles would be stuck waiting for rescue.

Some netizens joked that it’s not worth mentioning that it’s not worth mentioning to be stuck in front of Ganjian, and that they are rescued after eating noodles, and they really know how to arrange themselves.

