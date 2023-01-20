Every time you hear about the competition between private ambulances to transfer the injured and collect the Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT), there are all kinds of mixed feelings about how cold-blooded can be so cold to just think about the business. Well, not far away are the funeral companies, all without distinction.

Much has been speculated on the subject of what happens to the coffins when a person is taken to cremation, because it is known that while a receptacle of these is cremated it can take time and the accumulation of ashes increases considerably. Now, dying in Colombia is a matter that can become complicated for the following reasons.

no clear information

Unless you walk into one of these companies in tears or in a state of anguish, full pricing information is going to be a bit tricky, as they all claim they can’t deliver value given the competition in the market and that for $1,000 they can lose a client or they can go to the “garage funeral homes” where they will comply with very little of what they offer.

Entering the web pages is a slow process to understand with such portfolios in which they speak of hundreds of offices and millions of affiliates, but the user will not finally know how much the service has increased or for what reason is this or that fee. This is how it becomes almost mandatory to be affiliated with a family plan, in which, depending on the affiliate’s pocket, they will have one or two advantages, such as venues or agreements.

How much does it cost to die?

That depends on how much money you had before the final hour. If you are a person with little caution and you did not purchase one of the well-known plans, in which between $6,000 and $15,000 are paid monthly, contributions that are made for a family group, generally five members, for an indefinite period of time for the benefit of the funeral services, arm yourself with courage to find the best solution.

Otherwise, for 20 years of membership you will have paid, sometimes without realizing it, two deaths at today’s prices. That is why it is so common to find an emergency collection in sidewalks and low-income neighborhoods, because an emergency funeral service in most cases that goes with a Catholic religious ceremony is worth $145,000, according to the ecclesiastical tariff of the Diocese of Pereira. by 2023.

Carrying out a procedure due to a lack of resources in the face of this situation in the city halls takes time and that is precisely what a corpse does not have without proper preparation and for which it is also paid in the plans. The mourners must begin to discriminate against certain luxuries so to speak, such as the bus, the flower arrangement or the wake room and therefore they must go to the Police Inspectorate for a permit for a wake at home. At this point it is important to remember that cremation is the most economical option, but if it was an accidental or violent death, the bodies can only remain in a vault or on the ground, the vault alone can be around $2 million. So, in the simplest way, prices for cremation range between $2 and $3,700,000.

The final destiny

The popular roots suggest that having the San Camilo Cemetery as a resting place is due to a lack of resources, but this is only imaginary, because there are huge and expensive mausoleums there due to their finishes. In Pereira, this place, which is owned by the Diocese, is managed by a foundation that works like any other funeral company, but which from time to time and according to the principle of serving others, as Jesus served, is the table of salvation for example, for the elderly of the Sisters of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

In most of the municipalities of the department, the cemetery park is managed by the main parish and with each death will come its own singularity. Have you stopped to see that there are vaults without a tombstone, only with the marks that were made on the fresh mixture on the day of the burial? That is because a simple tombstone costs $300,000, those with details requested by relatives between $600 and $900,000, but a tombstone for a grave in the ground costs $1,200,000, while those for ossuaries are $170,000. Make accounts from now and do not wait for death to surprise you.

of those little luxuries

The deceased are the ones who know the least about how their farewell was, it is the family, which, faced with social prejudices, fills a wake room with flowers without leaving anywhere to walk, they look at the type of wood in the chest, that there is a book registration, that the hearse looks like a Hollywood limousine and even musicians in the church. All this can also be offered by companies, as long as you choose what to pay.

Given

In all the plans consulted, the mourners can access the option of vault, lot or cremation, for burial there are also lots for lease in a local cemetery and cremation according to the possibility of the municipality.

Cipher

30 to 210 Current Legal Daily Minimum Wages (SMLDV). You can pay as you like for a package that exempts you from paying monthly and indefinitely.