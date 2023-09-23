Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits North Carolina, Causes Flooding and Power Outages

Tropical Storm Ophelia Causes Flooding in Coastal North Carolina

(CNN) –- Tropical Storm Ophelia has made landfall in North Carolina, near Emerald Isle, resulting in severe flooding in coastal areas of the state. The city of Washington, North Carolina, has issued a warning to residents to avoid downtown as the storm surge has increased and crossed the boardwalk. The storm arrived with sustained winds of 112 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Washington City Post reported that widespread rain is expected to continue until noon today. City officials have urged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, as fire crews are stretched thin across the city and county.

Meanwhile, in the city of New Bern, about 65 miles south of Washington, emergency crews have blocked off flooded areas, including Union Point Park. The city newspaper described the situation as resembling a lake. Washington city officials stated that water levels in the majority of their waterways are expected to rise and continue until the winds shift to the southwest later in the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Ophelia has caused power outages and high winds, rain, and flooding along the North Carolina and Virginia coasts. It is projected to bring heavy rain to Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York throughout the weekend.

As of early Saturday, approximately 52,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Virginia were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The main threats posed by Ophelia include a hurricane watch in areas north of Surf City, North Carolina, to Ocracoke Inlet. The storm surge warnings and watches extend from Surf City, North Carolina, to the Chesapeake Bay. The risk of dangerous floods has increased for eastern North Carolina, particularly along the Pamlico and Neuse rivers. Additionally, precipitation of 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in the Mid-Atlantic region, while southern New York to southern New England will also experience rainfall.

Residents in coastal communities had already witnessed road flooding by Friday. The state Department of Transportation reported water pooling on Highway 12 in Cedar Island, although it remained open for passage. However, officials advised against unnecessary travel due to sand and water on the road combined with stormy conditions.

In New Bern, road flooding and rising water levels in the downtown area have caused significant disruption. The city’s website features images of a flooded playground and ducks floating on floodwaters.

Ophelia is projected to cross eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula over the weekend before moving further north. Maryland has already declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm’s potential effects.

While coastal areas bear the brunt of the storm, some inland communities in southern New England could also be affected. The hurricane center has also warned of dangerous waves and rip currents along the East Coast throughout the weekend.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Eric Zerkel contributed to this report.

