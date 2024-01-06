The business of data / Hernán Porras Molina – EntornoInteligente

By Hernán Porras Molina/ EntornoInteligente.com

These days a friend asked me: What is coming for 2024 in terms of technology? Every year he asks me the same question, as if I were some tech guru. However, I ventured to explain to him that everyone thinks that after the technological coup that he gave to Artificial Intelligence in 2023, it seems that nothing more is possible in this matter. I added that the public data business is coming in the near future. Although the business already exists, the big META (Facebook), Google, We are talking about personal data, we are talking about all the binary data that you leave everywhere. Your “digital trash” is now worth money to big companies. They even create apps to obtain your data without your consent or even deceiving you with false uses of your data.

What is your data that no one pays you a dime for?

Your satellite position Your content consumption habits Your likes Your content Your phone calls (Those you give and those you receive) The contents of your chats The contents of your voice notes What you eat and what you don’t eat The pages you visit daily The news you consume The movies you watch on Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV, etc. The prompts you use with Artificial Intelligence The content of your emails The content of your social media posts All your photos and videos. Even the Christmas gifts you gave…

Without exaggerating. The universe of data is so vast that technology companies continue to handle it with great suspicion and do not reveal the secrets behind its use. This is a problem that affects us as users since we do not receive a single cent for it. Amazon Prime has just launched a free photo storage system. For what?, well precisely because it arrived late to the systems that Google and META, among others, already have set up and already generating data about the data behind each photo. Artificial intelligence robots are already describing the photos you publish and are capable of detecting your age, your gender, your family, your social status, your consumer habits, your voice, your way of relating, the places you visit, the restaurants what you visit, the drinks you drink and even in detail what you eat.

Are you willing to allow your data to continue being used without generating a single cent in return?

