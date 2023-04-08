



The Gospel tells that Calvary was a physical space, high and far away, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where Jesus was crucified, but not him alone, but accompanied by two thieves.

The ordeal of the votes in Ecuador is already a constant. Rather, a reality assumed by the bodies summoned to control and by the executors of the lack of control. It seems that getting out of the overwhelming majorities unscathed is quite an adventure. Thus, the votes become an all or nothing, where the reasons and legal theses are of little interest. Just the votes. Most. Calvary for those who are in the middle.

Yes. In the farce of the political trial of the president, the systematic series of irregularities and lack of ethics in its development have been noticed. It does not matter to cite non-existent norms; Nor is it relevant to violate deadlines and procedures; It is not in the interest of making clarifications and modifications without the original petitioners; nor is it significant to respect due process and the Ecuadorian constitutional framework; even less transcendental, generating inferential narratives and anything to find a far-fetched and rigged causal. It is a: if you have the votes you are saved. But if I have the votes, you leave.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, whose standards must be met by the States parties in the framework of the control of conventionality and constitutional bloc; Regarding the political prosecution of members of constitutional courts, it has indicated that: the powers of the Legislative Branch to carry out a political trial from which the subsequent responsibility of the public official will derive, must be framed and have minimum guarantees of competence, independence, impartiality, and processing in accordance with the legally established procedure for knowledge and resolution (Case of the Constitutional Court vs. Peru 2001 and Camba Campos vs. Ecuador 2013.).

So, although some insist and want because they want. You cannot sponsor and say nothing to those who want to make an ordeal of the votes. In other words, those who want at all costs: death and injury to the country’s institutions. (EITHER)