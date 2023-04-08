The ex-capo of the Cali Cartel, imprisoned in the United States since 2005, began his dispute to return to the country.

At 79 years old, the renowned ex-drug trafficker, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Orejuela, co-founder of the Cali Cartel, tries to return to Colombia, stating that he has considerable health problems.

The former drug trafficker, a native of the municipality of Mariquita, Tolima, who is also known in his criminal life under the alias “El Señor”, began his illegal business in the 1970s and, together with Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, his brother, created the society that turned them into two of the most powerful bosses in Colombia, the main reason for the country to authorize the extradition requested by the United States, after having begun to pay a seven-year sentence that was given in 2004.

It should be remembered that the Rodríguez Orejuela were discovered, mainly, after the statement of the former security chief of the Cali Cartel, Jorge Salcedo, alias “El Sapo”. This is how, after the respective investigations and collection of evidence, while Miguel, the youngest of the brothers, was serving a seven-year prison sentence passing through the Cómbita, Palmira, Modelo and Palogordo prisons, he is now paying a sentence of 30 at the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institute, South Carolina, medium security prison.

At this time, alluding to mercy to convince the US judicial courts, Rodríguez began the process to authorize his return to Colombia, an action that is stipulated in the legislation of the North American country so that those deprived of liberty with more years paying considerable penalties, who are already in the stage of old age and suffer from serious illnesses, can return to their city or country of origin to spend their last moments of life with their family.