Barelli: “Forza Italia? There are no congresses in sight, nor splits”

“I have to be direct and clear. There are no congresses in sight, nor splits. The president’s will to improve and to demand more and more from his team, both in Parliament and in the territorial organization, has nothing to do with the events of the last few days, which certainly weren’t expected by him or by us – he comments Paolo Barelli, president of Forza Italia deputies, at Coffee Break on La7 – Today the whole party, all Forza Italia militants, managers and parliamentarians are projected to look at San Raffaele and listen to his indications: the president is active, I received several phone calls in recent days during which the president was not worried about his health but about the progress of parliamentary work and to clarify some aspects of our commitment, in support of the Meloni government. Berlusconi is always the same, there is no room for any controversy”.