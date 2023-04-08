“I found him better than I thought, he will definitely be back on the pitch,” he says Gianni Lettaleaving the San Raffaele after an hour’s visit to his friend Silvio BerlusconiStill hospitalized to the hospital in Milan for pneumonia, a consequence of the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has been suffering for some time. Although his conditions are stable and the problem of lung infection persists, the former prime minister asks to go home. The third night in intensive care is “passed quietly”. “He says he feels good,” the minister said Antonio Tajani. There is therefore cautious optimism among doctors and relatives. Yesterday the hug between the children outside the San Raffaele. His partner is always in the hospital, martha fascinates. Even today there is no medical bulletin.
Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in San Raffaele in Milan since last Wednesday, despite his stable conditions and the persistent problem of pulmonary infection in particular, he is already asking to go home. This is what Ansa learns from health sources.
Gianni Letta: “The road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”
One hour visit. At the end, Gianni Lettaa friend of Silvio Berlusconi, reports having “visited him in intensive care” and having “talked to us. We can wish him an Easter greeting – he adds – because the road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”.
Silvio Berlusconi “I found it better than I thought. We spoke with due caution”, reports the friend Gianni Letta responding to reporters who, after his visit, asked for information on the health conditions of the former prime minister hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.
Barelli: “Forza Italia? There are no congresses in sight, nor splits”
“I have to be direct and clear. There are no congresses in sight, nor splits. The president’s will to improve and to demand more and more from his team, both in Parliament and in the territorial organization, has nothing to do with the events of the last few days, which certainly weren’t expected by him or by us – he comments Paolo Barelli, president of Forza Italia deputies, at Coffee Break on La7 – Today the whole party, all Forza Italia militants, managers and parliamentarians are projected to look at San Raffaele and listen to his indications: the president is active, I received several phone calls in recent days during which the president was not worried about his health but about the progress of parliamentary work and to clarify some aspects of our commitment, in support of the Meloni government. Berlusconi is always the same, there is no room for any controversy”.
Gianni Letta arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit the FI leader Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in intensive care. The former undersecretary to the presidency of the Council of Ministers and a loyal Cav, arrived aboard a blue car, passing through the entrance in via Olgettina 60.
Tajani: “Berlusconi says he feels good, he’s a lion”
Silvio Berlusconi “I haven’t heard from him today but he says he feels good about this and this is already a positive fact. He’s always been a Leo, everyone is optimistic and they trust in his courage and strength, we are all convinced he will be back soon – let it be known Antonio TajaniMinister of Foreign Affairs – Meanwhile, we as a party are working on a major event in Milan that could mark its return to the public”, he said in telephone connection with skytg24.
Barelli: “Quiet night for Berlusconi, he responds to treatment”
For today, at the moment, there is no medical bulletin on health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi. Some information about the leader of FI comes from Paolo Barelliblue group leader in the Chamber: “This morning I heard from some family members, the night passed quietly, President Berlusconi is responding to therapy, this is very important and bodes well. Obviously, we are dealing with a person, a politician, a an entrepreneur who has not spared himself in life, he is a boy of a certain age so prudence is obvious”, he explains to Coffee Break on La7.
Brother Paolo Berlusconi in hospital
Silvio Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit the FI leader who has been hospitalized since Wednesday morning in the intensive care unit due to a complication due to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a disease from which the former prime minister has been suffering for some time. Paolo Berlusconi entered from the entrance in via Olgettina 60.
According to health sources, no bulletin is expected even today on the health conditions of the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconihospitalized since last Wednesday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.
Zangrillo is in the ward, having arrived at San Raffaele without making any statements
The personal doctor of has arrived at San Raffaele Silvio Berlusconi and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo. The professor reached the hospital around 8.30 and went down to the wards without making any statements. We are waiting to see if a medical bulletin on the former prime minister’s health will be released during the day.
A 100 million ballast, but Berlusconi’s family continues to finance Forza Italia
The family Berlusconi he has no intention of dismantling Forza Italia. While the Knight remains hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele and those who have seen him tell of significant progress (“He’s better than before”, he says Faithful Confalonieri), the party administrator, the former senator Alfred Messinadenies that in the future there could be a disengagement from children also from the financial burdens that the party entails.
(by Emanuele Lauria)
Third night in ICU for Silvio Berlusconihospitalized since Wednesday morning in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a rather aggressive pneumonia which, according to his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, arose as a consequence of the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which the former prime minister has been suffering for some time. However, Berlusconi would have recorded improvements that bode well for health and family members. There is therefore a cautious optimism among the doctors and family members expressed by the thumbs up yesterday addressed to journalists by the younger son of the ‘Knight’, Luigi.
Hospitalization at San Raffaele: Berlusconi is stable. The embrace of the children
There is no new medical bulletin to rely on, but the most eloquent detail is thehug between Marina, Pier Silvio and Barbara at the San Raffaele exit, after another long day of waiting following his father’s admission to intensive care at 12 on Wednesday.
(Of Zita Dazzi, Federica Venni)