Home News The Canavese Mastery at the Salone dei 2000, full house in Ivrea for the gala evening
News

The Canavese Mastery at the Salone dei 2000, full house in Ivrea for the gala evening

by admin
The Canavese Mastery at the Salone dei 2000, full house in Ivrea for the gala evening
A moment of the evening

Marco Peroni did the honors, On stage there were authors and associations, Cossavella: “We have to tell our land”

IVREA. Who knows what he may have thought, the bearded statue of Camillo Olivetti, who watches over the Salone dei 2000 in the Ico workshops, while Claudio Bovo was reading the farewell speech that the Ivorian industrialist had dedicated to his right arm Domenico Burzio, born forging in Olivetti and dead technical director. That speech that distills the deeper meaning of Canavese Mastery, book curated by Marco Peroni with the contribution of many authors and associations, which tells of a land of thinking hands, narrative voices and free spirits. “All jobs – said Olivetti -, if done well, require more or less an effort of intelligence, and the work of the forger more than many others, not excluding some of those who call themselves intellectuals.”

The hall was over sold out, Saturday 8, for the presentation of the book, as chairs had to be added to the armchairs already provided. It represents the culmination of a two-year work that has produced a series of live events, 15 inserts of four pages each on the Sentinel, an audio guide, and gave birth to a new publishing house, Maestria Canavesana, in fact. On stage, the protagonists of the epic narrating 17 Canavese masters took place: from Claudia Scavarda to Davide Aichino, passing through Valerio Giacoletto Papas and Giorgio Seita, up to Italo Cossavella and Claudio Bovo. To do the honors, of course, was Marco Peroni, who gave birth to and rocked the idea with the Pubblico-08 association. Particularly significant was the intervention of the bookseller Cossavella, linked by a deep friendship to Peroni. First of all, he praised the workmanship of the book, even on a technical level. “We see so many poor publications that do not even contain the index of names …” he stressed. Then, he admonished his fellow citizens: «Look how important it is to be able to tell oneself, what today they call storytelling pushes many people to visit the places. We have to learn to do it more, because we have had excellent characters. Marco knows how to do this job ».

See also  A quick overview of travel policies across the country: many places require low-risk areas to return home and need to be checked – IT and Transportation – cnBeta.COM

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Forging ahead in a new journey and making...

Genoa, in the Marassi prison a theater open...

Bearing a glorious mission, bearing ardent expectations, and...

Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope 13/19 October 2022

It is not advisable to “lie flat” for...

Foggia, 37-year-old worker falls from a wind turbine...

Non-drinking water in the hamlets of Imponzo and...

Small cracks in the omnipotence of Xi Jinping...

Ivrea, the ring of the late Furno to...

Who will succeed Li Keqiang?Japanese expert: Hu Chunhua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy