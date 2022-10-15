PAVIA

The first qualifying phase of the men’s and women’s Lombardy Cup has closed; the Serie C and D championships will start next weekend.

In the women’s group F of the cup the last challenge saw Psg Volley San Genesio overtake Certosa Volley 3-0 (25-18, 25-22. 25-21). Group F women. Classification: Binasco Cooperative Credit points 10; Psg Volley San Genesio 8; Certosa Volley 0. In the women’s group G, all from Pavia, Rivanazzano Volley Club surrendered only to the tie break to leaders Arnaboldi (25-13, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 7-15), while the Cus Pavia Elettromas clearly overcame Volley 2001 Garlasco 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-7). Group G women. Classification: Arnaboldi points 16; Cus Pavia Elettromas 13; Rivanazzano Volley Club 5; Volley 2001 Garlasco 2. In women’s group N, Florens Vigevano was overcome at home by Wmd Basiglio 2-3 (25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-17), while Myvolley Energy System Cisliano beat Tempocasa Binasco 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-19). Group N women. Classification: Myvolley Energy System Cisliano points 15; Florens 11; Basiglio Volley Milanotre 10; Tempocasa Binasco 0.

In the men’s field, in group B, Universo In Volley Tempocasa Pavia had already exhausted its commitments and only the Bocconi Volley Milano-Pro Volley Abbiategrasso match was missing, finished 3-1 for the hosts (32-30, 13 -25, 25-18, 25-23). Group B men. Classification: Pro Volley Abbiategrasso Bocconi Volley Milan 9 points; Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia 0.

Now it will be necessary to wait for the official rankings produced by the Lombard regional committee of the Fipav to be official, but for Arnaboldi, Cus Pavia and Virtus Binasco the passage of the round is now a done thing, while the other teams will have to wait precisely from the avulsa the comparison with the placings of all groups. –

f.ba