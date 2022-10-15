Home Sports Arnaboldi, Cus Pavia and Binasco promoted to the second round
Sports

Arnaboldi, Cus Pavia and Binasco promoted to the second round

by admin

PAVIA

The first qualifying phase of the men’s and women’s Lombardy Cup has closed; the Serie C and D championships will start next weekend.

In the women’s group F of the cup the last challenge saw Psg Volley San Genesio overtake Certosa Volley 3-0 (25-18, 25-22. 25-21). Group F women. Classification: Binasco Cooperative Credit points 10; Psg Volley San Genesio 8; Certosa Volley 0. In the women’s group G, all from Pavia, Rivanazzano Volley Club surrendered only to the tie break to leaders Arnaboldi (25-13, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 7-15), while the Cus Pavia Elettromas clearly overcame Volley 2001 Garlasco 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-7). Group G women. Classification: Arnaboldi points 16; Cus Pavia Elettromas 13; Rivanazzano Volley Club 5; Volley 2001 Garlasco 2. In women’s group N, Florens Vigevano was overcome at home by Wmd Basiglio 2-3 (25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-17), while Myvolley Energy System Cisliano beat Tempocasa Binasco 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-19). Group N women. Classification: Myvolley Energy System Cisliano points 15; Florens 11; Basiglio Volley Milanotre 10; Tempocasa Binasco 0.

In the men’s field, in group B, Universo In Volley Tempocasa Pavia had already exhausted its commitments and only the Bocconi Volley Milano-Pro Volley Abbiategrasso match was missing, finished 3-1 for the hosts (32-30, 13 -25, 25-18, 25-23). Group B men. Classification: Pro Volley Abbiategrasso Bocconi Volley Milan 9 points; Universe In Volley Tempocasa Pavia 0.

Now it will be necessary to wait for the official rankings produced by the Lombard regional committee of the Fipav to be official, but for Arnaboldi, Cus Pavia and Virtus Binasco the passage of the round is now a done thing, while the other teams will have to wait precisely from the avulsa the comparison with the placings of all groups. –

See also  National Newspaper | Johnny Depp director of a film on Modigliani - Magazine

f.ba

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang...

Cividale, you have a fort to defend: points...

Curry 23 points to chase after the dream,...

Moto3 GP Australia, pole of Sasaki. 6th Nepa,...

Westbrook was injured in the first quarter and...

Udinese comeback, equal with the Goddess Roma beat...

Inter, last training: Acerbi returns to the owner....

Victories and records from Pavia in the “Ambrosian...

Zuo Zhen talks about losing in the year:...

The athletes from Montalto and Volpiano start badly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy