US President Joe Biden received American football pro Damar Hamlin and his family in the White House. Hamlin inspired the American people with his courage and resilience, Biden’s Twitter account said on Thursday.

Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest and collapsed unconscious on January 2 during a Buffalo Bills game of the National Football League (NFL) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Resuscitation measures were initiated immediately. A week later he was able to leave the hospital in Cincinnati.

At an event with congressmen on Wednesday, Hamlin campaigned for legislation that would provide schools with funds for cardiopulmonary resuscitation equipment and training.