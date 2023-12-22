The cart drivers of Popayán go down in history and their horses rest – news

The service hauling of merchandise and gallery products is now provided by motorcar.

That image of the wooden cart, pulled by an old and tired horse, which had to drag, in addition to the heavy load, the cart driver and often with his family, will not be seen again in the streets of Popayán, through which They were hindering the already congested traffic and leaving a trail of manure.

The López Castrillón administration, which is on its way out, must be paid for the replacement of those animal-drawn vehicles (VTA) with motorcars, delivered to those who worked as forklift drivers. The second delivery was made this December 20, as a Christmas order.

«Today is a special day, an important day in which horse-drawn wheelbarrows will no longer circulate in Popayán; With this, we guarantee families another way of life. Thank you for believing in us,” said the president.

The mayor also thanked and congratulated those who made this historic event possible in the city and indicated that in accordance with Law 2138 of 2021 of the national order, a Decree prohibiting the circulation of forklifts will be issued, which will come into effect before the end of the month. 2023.

For her part, the Municipal Transit Secretary, Patricia Bolaños, recognized the leaders of the forklift drivers. «You are now another road actor, you must comply with traffic regulations for the benefit of the city. Today they have the potential to organize and create a business,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Franklin Meneses, representative of the forklift union, thanked the Municipal Administration for making this process possible.

Between the first and second phase of VTA replacement, 186 horses have been retired. In addition, this process will be extended until December 30, when deliveries are made to the last 29 beneficiaries, who still need to meet any requirements.

The Secretary of Health, Aura Maricela Zúñiga Meneses, indicated that this agency has provided continuous veterinary care to the horses in the replacement process, and also said: “there is a great team of agencies led by an animal heart, who started a project that was growing around the well-being of horses and strengthening the income of people who depended on wheelbarrows. Today that project became a reality.

The Municipal Administration will continue to monitor the horses and their adopters to ensure animal care. Likewise, the beneficiaries who received motorcars were given driving and traffic licenses, Soat for three years (paid for by the Municipal Administration), a basic tool kit (certified regulatory helmet, hydraulic jack and crosshead).

