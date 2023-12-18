Former Xinyang City Public Security Bureau Chief Leads to Arrest of 30 Officials Suspected of Bribery

The bribery case of Li Changgen, the former Xinyang City Public Security Bureau chief, has caused a ripple effect, leading to the arrest of 30 officials suspected of bribery. This shocking revelation has shaken the political landscape in China.

The Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China plans to launch a national court judgment document database online in January 2024, and judicial judgment documents will no longer be made public on a large scale. This decision has sparked heated discussions among the people, with many questioning who is most afraid of the publication of judgment documents and what they are afraid of.

According to mainland media reports, several high court officials in different provinces have stated that courts at all levels are required to screen reference cases. The relevant person in charge of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China has also stated at multiple internal meetings that they will build a “case database for internal use” and “unify the documents that were previously transmitted to the external network to the internal network.”

Public information shows that the China Judgment Documents Network is a unified platform for the disclosure of judgment documents of courts across the country established by the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China in 2013. The public can also inquire about the public judgment documents.

The release of judgment documents has led to the exposure of various scandals involving CCP officials, including official prostitution, adultery, and bribery. The detailed cases have shed light on the corrupt practices within the party.

One such case involved Li Changgen, the former director of the Public Security Bureau and secretary of the Municipal Law Committee of Xinyang City, Henan Province. His bribery case not only led to his dismissal and imprisonment but also exposed the shocking phenomenon of buying and selling officials in the CCP officialdom. The people who bought offices from him included more than 30 chief and deputy directors, political commissars, and team captains from the Xinyang City Public Security System.

The release of judgment documents has also revealed collusion between police officers and criminals, promiscuous behavior among officials, and the presiding over bribery cases by officers involved in bribery themselves. Additionally, it has exposed the enormous wealth accumulated by military doctors through unknown sources.

The leaked judgment documents have caused a stir in China, raising concerns about the integrity and transparency of the country’s legal system. As the publication of court documents becomes more restricted, questions about accountability and corruption are being raised, prompting calls for greater transparency and accountability within the Communist Party of China.

