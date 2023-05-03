The cease-fire between the Israeli occupation and the factions enters into force – Al-Ghad TV

Private sources told Al-Ghad that the ceasefire entered into force at 4 am, stressing that it is conditional on the occupation’s commitment to stop all forms of aggression.

The sources confirmed that the cease-fire came after great efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Nations.

The sources added that the resistance factions informed the mediators that any “Israeli” bombing operation would be met with a firm and strong response, and the area of ​​missile salvoes would be expanded.

With regard to the issue of handing over the body of the martyr Khader Adnan, the sources confirmed that this is a humanitarian issue that will be followed up with the United Nations and international and human rights institutions.

Last night, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, made contacts with the brothers in Egypt and Qatar to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

In a brief statement, Haniyeh held the occupation responsible for what might result from the continuation of this brutal aggression.

He also made contact with “Tor Winsland,” the envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in the Middle East, about the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.

The movement added, in a brief statement, that Haniyeh reviewed the bombing and aggression that Gaza is now exposed to.

These contacts come at a time when the Israeli bombardment has renewed on sites and targets belonging to the Palestinian factions in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.