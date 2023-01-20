Original title: The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council held a Spring Festival group meeting

Li Keqiang hosted Li Zhanshu Wang Yang Li Qiang Zhao Leji Wang Huning Han Zheng Cai Qiding Xue Xiang Li Xi Wang Qishan attended

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 20th. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council held the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting in the Great Hall of the People on the morning of the 20th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech. On behalf of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, he would like to extend New Year greetings to the people of all ethnic groups in the country, compatriots in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, Taiwan and overseas Chinese.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the upcoming Renyin Year of the Tiger is an extremely important year in the history of the development of the party and the country. Facing the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups across the country faced up to the difficulties and struggled in unity. Resilience has written a new chapter in socialist modernization.

Li Keqiang presided over the meeting, and Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and others attended.

The banquet hall of the Great Hall of the People is brightly lit and warm, people from all walks of life gather together to welcome the new year, and the scene is filled with a joyous and peaceful festive atmosphere.

At 10:00 in the morning, amidst cheerful music, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders walked into the hall, waved and exchanged greetings with everyone, and the audience burst into warm applause.

Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech that in the past year, we successfully held the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and established a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country. We have fully implemented the new development concept, adhered to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully implemented the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development safety, accelerated the establishment of a new development pattern, and focused on promoting high-quality development. The economy has maintained growth. Good harvests of grain, stable employment and prices, solid livelihood guarantees, continuous consolidation of achievements in poverty alleviation, frequent successes in scientific and technological achievements, continuous improvement of the ecological environment, solid progress in the modernization of national defense and the military, comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and overall social stability Stablize. We adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and constantly optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the changes of the virus and the epidemic prevention situation, to protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact on economic and social life. We have successfully hosted the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics, presenting a simple, safe and wonderful Olympic event to the world. We solemnly celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and Hong Kong and Macau continue to maintain prosperity and stability. We resolutely carry out major struggles against separatism and interference, and firmly grasp the initiative in cross-strait relations. We vigorously promote major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, make more friends, and add stability to the turbulent international environment.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the hard-won achievements this year were made by the party and the people through hard work, hard work, and struggle. Practice has shown that as long as the party and the people always stand together, want to be together, and work together, no storm can shake our iron will, and no difficulty can stop our sonorous steps.

Xi Jinping pointed out that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and hopes and challenges coexist. We must adhere to the word stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, better coordinate the two major domestic and international situations, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, and strive to achieve an overall improvement in economic operation , to promote the continuous improvement of people’s lives. As long as we strengthen our confidence and work hard, we will surely be able to achieve a good start to the new journey.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the most important thing is hard work. The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams, there is no shortcut, only hard work. We must be down-to-earth, work hard, do not pursue fantasy, and do not focus on false claims; we must be earnest and studious, respect reality, do not violate the rules, and do not act blindly; we must be pragmatic, pay attention to actual results, and do not make superficial articles or play tricks. Those who do often succeed, those who do do so often come, and history will not disappoint those who do it. We have created a glorious past by hard work, and we will create a better future by hard work.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in traditional Chinese culture, rabbits are called Ruitu and Yutu, which represent wit, quickness, purity, kindness, peace and beauty. The auspicious rabbit is auspicious, which symbolizes that the land of China is becoming more and more peaceful, full of business and vigorous. In the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar, I hope that the people of the whole country, especially the young people, will leap forward and run fast like rabbits, and compete in all walks of life to show their style.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission leaders and veteran comrades attended the group meeting.

Also participating in the group meeting were responsible comrades from various departments of the central party, government, military group and Beijing, leaders of the central committees of the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, representatives of non-party personages, representatives of retired comrades, famous experts and scholars, and representatives of people from all walks of life in the capital. Literary and art workers performed wonderful programs at the gathering.

【Full text of the speech】

Xi Jinping: Speech at the 2023 Spring Festival Gathering