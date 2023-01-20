Home Business SIT: preliminary sales of 388 million (+3.3%) in 2022
SIT: preliminary sales of 388 million (+3.3%) in 2022

SIT’s preliminary characteristic sales achieved in 2022 amounted to 387.6 million, up 3.3% compared to 375.2 million in 2021.

In particular, the company that creates intelligent solutions for controlling environmental conditions and measuring consumption recorded sales of 315 million in the Heating Division (+5.6%) and 72.6 million in the Metering Division (-5.6 7%).

In particular, as regards Smart Gas Metering, sales in 2022, in line with forecasts, amounted to 48.4 million (-15.2%) while in Water Metering they amounted to 24.2 million (+21. 6%).

The Board of Directors of SIT will approve the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022 on 21 March.

