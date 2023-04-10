Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 10th. Recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued a notice on studying the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”. The full text is as follows:

Editing and publishing “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” is a major decision made by the Party Central Committee. Now, the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” have been published, which is a major event in the political life of the party and the country.

“Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” includes the important works of General Secretary Xi Jinping during the period from November 2012 to October 2022. These important works vividly record the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core uniting and leading the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to carry out great struggles, build great projects, advance great undertakings, realize great dreams, and promote historic achievements and developments in the cause of the party and the country. Historic changes, the historical process of creating a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, scientifically summed up the preciousness of our party leading the people to build a well-off society in an all-round way on schedule, embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization The experience reflects our party’s insistence on integrating the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture to promote the modernization of Marxism in China. Learn and implement the authoritative textbook of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Seriously studying “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” will help the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”. It is of great significance to maintain a high degree of consistency in ideology, politics, and action with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and to strive to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

General Secretary Xi Jinping is the main founder of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. In the great practice of leading the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, General Secretary Xi Jinping, with the historical initiative of a Marxist statesman, thinker, and strategist, extraordinary theoretical courage, outstanding political wisdom, and strong mission, Conduct in-depth thinking and scientific judgment on a series of major theoretical and practical issues related to the development of the party and the country in the new era, and propose a series of original new ideas, new ideas, and new strategies, which will serve as the basis for the creation and development of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics Played a decisive role and made a decisive contribution.

To study “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, we must closely connect with the development and changes of the international and domestic situation, focus on realizing the party’s mission and tasks in the new era and new journey, and strengthen the consciousness and awareness of using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to unify thinking, will, and action Firmness, focus on arming the mind, guiding practice, and promoting work. We must deeply understand that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit, and has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. The ideological inheritance and development of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents” and the Scientific Outlook on Development have deepened the understanding of the laws of the Communist Party of China, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of human society development with a new perspective, and opened up It has opened up a new realm of the modernization of Marxism in China. We must deeply understand the great significance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and fully understand that this thought has made original contributions to the enrichment and development of Marxism, made historic contributions to the inheritance and development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and made contributions to promoting the progress of human civilization. made a worldwide contribution. We must have a deep understanding of the main content of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully grasp the world outlook, methodology, and standpoints and methods of this thought, and fully understand that this thought runs through Marxist philosophy, Marxist political economy, and scientific society. Doctrine runs through history, present, and future, as well as reform, development, stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, governance of the party, state and military, and other fields. We must deeply understand the truth and practical power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully understand that this thought is a powerful ideological weapon to promote the great practice of the new era and lead the great changes in the new era. It provides scientific and theoretical guidance for modernization to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

To study “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, we must vigorously promote the Marxist style of study that integrates theory with practice, so as to achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action. It is necessary to strengthen problem orientation, practice orientation, and demand orientation, closely link work reality and ideological reality, and effectively transform learning results into a high degree of self-consciousness of firm ideals and tempering party spirit, and into vivid practice of doing one’s job well and promoting career development.

Studying “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” is a major political task of insisting on using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and soul. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must put the study of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” in an important position, closely combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and carry out the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Learn, earnestly and truly comprehend, so that knowing what it says is more knowing its meaning, and knowing what it is is even more knowing why it is what it is. Theoretical learning center groups of party committees (party groups) at all levels should include “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” in the study plan, learn deeply and practice carefully, and continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. Party schools (administrative colleges) and cadre colleges at all levels should include “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” as an important content of training and teaching, and hold various seminars, training classes, and study classes to promote multi-form, hierarchical, and full-coverage learning. All colleges and universities should use “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” as a theoretical study textbook for teachers and students, and better promote Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era into textbooks, classrooms, and minds. The propaganda departments and organization departments of party committees at all levels should strengthen the guidance, supervision and inspection of learning, do a good job of publicity and reporting, organize publicity and presentations, and continuously lead learning to in-depth.

The entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, carry forward the great spirit of party building, keep in mind the “three musts”, be confident, self-improving, upright and innovative , work hard, move forward bravely, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way!