Ansa Fire week for the government, struggling with the approval in CDM of the Def and with the game of by name which is causing tension in the majority. In the Economic and Financial Document it is estimated 1% GDP growth and a 4.5% deficit, compared to a trend scenario which sees GDP at 0.9% and the deficit at 4.35%. This was reported by sources from the Ministry of Economy. For 2024, the gross domestic product, again in the programmatic framework, will be forecast at +1.4% and debt will settle at “over 3%”. In addition the debt a slow reduction will continue in the next few years until reaching “140.9% in 2025”.

Time is running out for the executive.

Giancarlo Giorgetti Wednesday is expected in Washington for the

spring meeting of the

International Monetary Fund. A sort of “examination” for the Minister of Economy, who will have just put on paper the government’s estimates for the country’s growth, marked, they assure by the MEF, with

caution in forecasts and seriousness in the approach to public finances.

The data of the Def The trend picture highlights growth for the current year of 0.9%, up from the 0.6% assumed in the programmatic scenario of the Nadef in November, thanks to a better-than-expected first quarter which also brings the deficit to 4 .35%. Slightly higher numbers which translate into resources for next autumn’s Maneuver: the Def is in fact the first real economic policy act of the Meloni government, which provides the macro framework and which outlines the measures that the government intends to carry out and on whose September update, the Nadef, the budget law will then be based in October.

The estimates Having stopped the “bleeding” of the Superbonus, the executive has decided to stick to the lowest estimates among those hypothesized, precisely to pursue a prudent approach, necessary in the light of global economic uncertainty, hoping then that the macroeconomic scenario will reveal better results than the waited. And without diverting attention from the decline in debt, which from 144.4% last year should fall to 140.9% in 2025.

The nomination game The other game on which a point could be reached before Giorgetti’s departure for the USA is that of nominations. A majority meeting is expected shortly on the point which sees spirits anything but relaxed. It starts from Ferrovie dello Stato, whose Board of Directors will meet on Monday 17 April: Matteo Salvini’s League has practically launched a takeover bid and is pressing for the presidency of Dario Lo Bosco in Rfi, while for the role of CEO of FS, the current, Luigi Ferraris, whose name also circulates for other positions. The meeting season will then come alive in May: on the 8th for Poste Italiane, on the 9th for Terna and Leonardo, on the 10th for Enel and Eni. Claudio Descalzi’s reconfirmation now seems to have taken home for Eni, thanks also to the good relationship established with the premier during visits to Africa to make agreements on gas to replace Russian supplies, while the League tries to snatch the presidential seat. In Enel, the star of the administrator Francesco Starace waned, the name is still that of the current number one of Terna, Stefano Donnarumma, while Paolo Scaroni, whom FI and Lega are pushing for the presidency, will hardly win. Instead of him could come from Leonardo Luciano Carta.

