Listen to the audio version of the article

Lasse died at the age of 70 Wellander, historic guitarist of Abba. It is the Swedish group itself that announces it with a post on social media. “It is with incredible sadness that we must announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep forever. Lasse was recently stricken with widespread cancer and on Good Friday he died peacefully, surrounded by his closest people.” “You have been a hub in our lives, and it is unimaginable that we now have to live without you. We love you and miss you so much,” the band members wrote again.

Lasse Wellander accompanied the legendary group of Swedish music Abba (Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad) in the 70s and 80s, those in which they achieved worldwide popularity, but was also present in “Voyage”, the 2021 album/reunion. ’80 had also released a few solo albums.