The "Central Reserve" repels an attack by the "Rapid Support" militia, inflicting heavy losses on them
The “Central Reserve” repels an attack by the “Rapid Support” militia, inflicting heavy losses on them

The “Central Reserve” repels an attack by the “Rapid Support” militia, inflicting heavy losses on them

Sudani Net:

Today, Wednesday, the rebel “Quick Support” militia launched a surprise attack on the “Central Reserve” buildings, south of “Khartoum”. On the strategic and prepared position of the force after losing all their headquarters and camps in “Khartoum”.

The “Central Reserve” forces were able to repel the militia attack, which was from two axes, and destroyed (6) cars and received (9) cars with full equipment. They also pursued the militia that fled towards residential areas and destroyed (3) other cars during their pursuit and managed to The families of (12) members of the “Survey Support” militia, and they counted two martyrs, may God have mercy on them.

See also  An urgent press circular from the Sudanese General Intelligence Service

